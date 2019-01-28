Langley infielder says it’s a ‘big honour’ to compete on Team Canada at Pan Am qualifiers

Wes Darvill is playing with Team Canada in Brazil from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.

Langley-raised Wes Darvill has been hard at work training for the upcoming Pan American Games Qualification Tournament that he’s competing at this week.

Darvill is part of Team Canada, along with another Langley native, Kellin Deglan.

The tournament runs in the cities of Ibiúna and São Paulo, Brazil from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 and consists of eight other teams – including host Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, and Venezuela.

Darvill, who plays mostly infield, and occasionally outfield, said he’s “confident” Team Canada will perform well.

“I’m extremely confident, [I] had a good winter and good off-season. My body is feeling great,” he added.

Playing on Team Canada’s senior baseball team is a first for Darvill, although he’s played on Team Canada’s junior team in the past.

“I’m excited about it, and it’s a big honour for me to represent my country,” said Darvill.

Last ball season, Darvill played with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization on the Double-A and Triple-A levels.

Currently he is working as a free agent, and is hoping to sign again with an affiliated baseball team for the 2019 season.

While the tournament itself is only a few days long, training and practicing started well in advanced.

“I’ve been working out all off-season all winter,” said Darvill.

“There’s three exhibition games in Florida prior to the tournament. Then we go to Brazil with two practice days, then participate in a round robin, then move to semi-finals and finals,” explained Darvill.

Darvill is accompanied on Team Canada by Deglan, and both played in the past for the Langley Blaze and graduated from Brookswood Secondary school.

“It feels cool,” Darvill said about playing once again with Deglan.

“We played with each other since we were ten years old, and played with each other in Langley Little League that almost made it to the Little League World Series. It’s cool to see the Langley guys succeeding, and great to catch up with him.”

In the off-seasons, Darvill lives in Langley, as do his parents.

But during baseball season, Darvill could live anywhere – depending on which team he gets signed with, or what team picks him up for games.

“It’s just the nature of the business. Do what you can, work hard, and hopefully you get a call from somewhere. You don’t really know,” added Darvill, who spent last season living in Oklahoma City.

In Winter, Darvill helps coach baseball at the University of the Fraser Valley, and spends time working out to prepare for the upcoming season.

He said his passion for ball began when he was approximately four years old and started playing t-ball.

“I fell in love with the game, and continued to see how far to take it,” added Darvill.

“It’s just fun. It’s one of the sports you can play every single day. During the season there’s only one to two days off per month. Whether it’s a good game or bad game, you can play every day and that’s what I enjoy the most. I enjoy being in the cage, taking ground balls, working out, being with teammates, developing lifelong friendships – tons of reasons,” he elaborated.

Darvill said he’s excited to be travelling to Brazil because he’s never been before, although he’s not sure if there will be much time for fun.

“Not sure if we’ll have too much time, but I’ll hopefully get to the beach if we have a day off. I heard they’re beautiful down there.”

Team Canada will open the qualifier on Jan. 29 against Panama, then will take on Venezuela on Jan. 30 and Colombia on Jan. 31.

Semi-final and medal games are being held on Feb. 2 and 3.

For the full roster of players visit: https://www.baseball.ca/baseball-canada-announces-roster-for-pan-am-games-qualifier