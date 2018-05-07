Carson Chorpita and the Langley Junior Blaze offence was on fire over the weekend as they pounded out 30 runs on 28 hits in a pair of victories. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

Langley Jr. Blaze bats white-hot

Langley baseball team pounds out 28 hits, 30 runs in weekend sweep of Whalley

It was an offensive display to behold.

The Langley Junior Blaze reached double digits in both ends of their Sunday doubleheader, scoring a combined 30 runs as they hammered the Whalley Junior Chiefs.

Owen Halstrom did the bulk of the damage with four RBIs in game one and another five in the second contest.

Langley won 12-2 in game one and 18-8 in the back-end of the twin bill at McLeod Athletic Park.

The Jr. Blaze improved to 4-1 in the BC Junior (16U) Premier Baseball League standings.

The second game saw Langley leading 18-1 after three innings before Whalley put up a big inning of their own.

Halstrom led the barrage with five RBIs while Caleb Kaufmann had three RBIs while Loreto Siniscalchi and Derek Livesey had a pair of RBIs apiece.

Caden Welch earned the win, allowing just one run and one hit over three innings.

And in the earlier contest, Whalley jumped ahead 2-0 after one inning before Langley scored runs in the next five innings for the 12-2 final score.

Caleb Kaufmann went the distance on the mound, striking out five over six innings with both runs unearned.

Halstrom went 3-for-5 with another four RBIs.

Next up for Langley is a doubleheader on Saturday at Mundy Park against the Coquitlam Redlegs. They also visit Parksville the following day for another doubleheader against the Junior Royals.


