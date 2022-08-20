Jan Blackhall standing next to her horse (Jan Blackhall Facebook/Special to the News)

Langley jumper judge saddles up for Thunderbird show jumping event

Jan Blackhall will be judging the many contestants at Sunday’s $100,000 CSI3* ATCO Cup

The Thunderbird Show Park in Langley will be filled with horses and their riders set to compete in the $100,000 CSI3* ATCO Cup show jumping event on Sunday.

Jan Blackhall will be one of the jumper judges overseeing the Aug. 21 event as a longtime member of the equestrian community.

“It’s my 18th year at Thunderbird as one of their judges,” said Blackhall.

“But before that, I spent 50 years as a professional rider, trainer, and coach. I basically did everything that goes into developing young horses for dressage.”

RELATED: No expertise required to enjoy show jumping

With so much of her life invested into the art of show jumping, Blackhall knows exactly what to look for in the contestants this weekend.

“Having past experience with horses and riders makes a big difference as a judge,” said Blackhall. “It’s much easier to spot any discrepancies in the equipment, horses, or riders.”

As part of the 2022 Summer Fort Classic show, the $100,000 CSI3* ATCO Cup brings out a wide variety of horses in several different classes, which is a large part of what makes the event so interesting and challenging, according to Blackhall.

“A big part of the difficulty for these events is the level of training that a horse has had,” she said.

VIDEO: Thunderbird Show Park in Langley hosts the opening of the Major League Show Jumping season

The Summer Fort Classic is already underway, with each day involving riders competing in either jumper, hunter, or equitation events.

Sunday will be the day that the $100,000 CSI3* ATCO Cup takes place, which Blackhall hopes will draw quite the audience.

“We really appreciate as many people as possible gathering their families and coming down to these events,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun to see the horses in that way.”

Admission to the event costs $11.51 for general admission and is free for children younger than five-years-old. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showpass.com/100000-csi3-atco-cup-150m/.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Equestrian

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Semifinal berth for Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil in Vancouver

Just Posted

BCHJA Thunderbird show jumping event from 2017. (Jan Blackhall Facebook/Special to the News)
Langley jumper judge saddles up for Thunderbird show jumping event

Multiple BC residents have been forced to wait over an hour for an ambulance in the past year due to paramedic shortages. (The News)
Lower Mainland paramedics warn ambulance service critically understaffed

Langley Thunder downed Nanaimo Timbermen 12-4 in game one of the Western Lacrosse Association Finals on Friday night (Aug. 19) at Langley Events Centre. (Photo courtesy Langley Events Centre)
VIDEO: Langley Thunder win game one of WLA championship series

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Ontario MP remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative Party leader.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
PAINFUL TRUTH: Pierre Poilievre’s big problem