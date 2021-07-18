Langley Junior ‘A’ Thunder post first win of season against Delta

Thunder Nathan Lavigne Kyle Brunsch lurks near the opposition net during the Jr. A team win over Delta 8-6 on Thursday, July 16. (Damon James/Langley Events Centre)

A five-goal second period propelled the Langley Thunder to their first victory of the season.

Trailing 4-2 early in the second period against the visiting Delta Islanders, the Junior A Thunder scored five straight goals in the middle frame to take control of the game. The BC Junior A Lacrosse League rivals were playing on Thursday (July 15) night at Langley Events Centre with the Thunder prevailing 8-6.

The victory improved the team to 1-3 on the season while Delta fell to 0-3.

The Islanders had jumped out to a 2-0 lead and after Langley levelled the score on goals from Ben Spare and Kaden Doughty, the visitors pulled ahead with a goal in the final minute of play and then another tally 26 seconds into the second period for a 4-2 lead.

But the rest of the period was all Langley as Kyle Brunsch and Jonathan Grywacheski scored twice apiece sandwiched around a goal from Trevayne Hunter for the 7-4 lead. Hunter’s second of the night extended the advantage to 8-4 before Delta scored twice in the final eight minutes for the 8-6 final score.

Doughty also had three assists to go with his goal for a four-point night while Cody Malawsky also chipped in with three helpers. Troy Cuzzetto made 48 saves in goal for the Thunder.

