Langley’s Tristan Kirkham tangles with a New West player during BC Tier 1 Junior B Lacrosse action at the Langley Events Centre. Photo courtesy Gary Ahuja Langley Events Centre

Langley Junior B Thunder win has massive playoff implications

Langley pulls even with New Westminster in the standings

Riley Richardson may have come up with the stops, but the goaltender was quick to credit his teammates.

Richardson stopped 35 of 39 shots as the Langley Junior B Thunder won a huge game with massive playoff implications, knocking off the visiting New Westminster Salmonbellies 9-5 in BC Junior B Tier 1 Lacrosse League action at Langley Events Centre on Tuesday night.

“The defence played well in front of me, kept everything to the outside and locked up their big shooters,” he said following the game. “It makes my job easier (when I can see the shots) and the defence was pounding down, pushing guys to the outside.

“Everyone was just firing tonight, working together as a group.”

The four goals allowed were a season-low for Langley.

“That was a tough game, New West put up a good fight,” Richardson said.

Richardson also improved his personal statistics to a .862 save percentage and a 6.55 goals against average, which rank him first and third, respectively, in those categories among all goaltenders.

The Thunder used a balanced attack, as Kyle Brunsch, Jordan Daniel and Chase Moore each had a pair of goals, while Josh Brunsch, Cal Slade and Aiden Ellis scored once apiece and Tristan Kirkham finished with three assists.

New West was led by a goal and two assists from Alex Nimmo.

The victory was a big one as it pulled Langley even with New Westminster in the standings as both teams sit at 9-9 with two games to play. But the Thunder won the season series 2-0, and that is the first tiebreaker.

Langley finishes the regular season with a home game on July 5 versus Burnaby and the following night in Ladner against Delta. The Thunder know they will be among the top eight who qualify for the playoffs, which open with a best-of-three quarter-final series.

But Richardson knows the team needs to break its season-long trend that has seen them only win back-to-back games once, primarily alternating victories and defeats.

“We have been back and forth (but) we just want to keep this up and get on a roll,” he said. “We want to get on a streak and keep it going.”

Previous story
Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

Just Posted

Langley Junior B Thunder win has massive playoff implications

Langley pulls even with New Westminster in the standings

VIDEO: Shakespeare’s R&J – with a futuristic twist – opens Friday

Juliet is no shrinking violet, nor is the young Langley actor playing the role.

Langley senior faces 1,300% property tax hike

Fred Kramer was shocked to see his taxes skyrocket after farm status was removed from his property

The Langleys release salary reports

More than 300 staffers made more than $75K a year

VIDEO: Fort land owner says heritage bylaw too pricey

Eric Woodward spoke to council, but not about his development issue.

VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

5 to start your day

Surrey questions future of RCMP, man presumed drowned in Fraser River and more

Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

A judge in California ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days

Communication service Slack fails to connect

The popular messaging service Slack is having connectivity issues

No injuries after train derails in New Westminster

Front Street is closed between Columbia and Begbie

Paralyzed Humboldt player pulls out all the stops in effort to go home

Hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki is paralyzed from the chest down after a fatal bus crash

Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu both won second-round women’s qualifying matches

Body found in ballpark cooler before Reds-Braves game

The body of a contractor was discovered at SunTrust Park before the Atlanta Braves’ game

Brodeur, Bettman, St. Louis headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player will enter in the builder category, while Russian great Alexander Yakushev starred in the 1972 Summit Series

Most Read