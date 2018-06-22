Langley Junior Thunder ‘done in’ by parade to the penalty box

Langley lost 11-5 to Coquitlam Junior Adanacs in BC Junior A Lacrosse action at LEC

Playing with emotion can be a good thing, but when a team can’t corral their emotions and keep them in check, things can spiral out of control.

On Thursday night at Langley Events Centre, that scenario played out, unfortunately for the Langley Junior Thunder, in an 11-5 defeat.

The Thunder found themselves in decent enough shape, trailing 3-1 after 20 minutes to the Coquitlam Junior Adanacs, the top team in the BC Junior A Lacrosse League.

But a parade to the penalty box did Langley in as they were whistled for 11 minutes of short-handed time (plus another two minutes at the intermission buzzer) and the Adanacs made them pay, scoring six goals – three of them on the power play – in a 5:28 span.

“That second period, we let emotions control the game. We were too fired up by some bad calls and let that get us off our game,” said Langley coach Matt Leveque. “They are at an age where they play with a lot of emotion, a lot of heart, and when the refs take control of the game, that really hurts.”

Langley was called for 12 penalties while Coquitlam was called for eight. However, three for each team were coincidental minors, and two other Adanac infractions were called in the third period – compared to none for Langley – with the visitors firmly in control of the game.

“We were here to play lacrosse and it just turned into a power-play, short-man kind of game,” Leveque said.

Ryan Martel led the Langley offence with two goals and two assists while Ty Ewen, Dylan McIntosh and Tesi Oakes had a goal apiece.

Coquitlam was led by two goals each from the trio of Larson Sundown, Dennon Armstrong and Ethan Ticehurst.

The loss dropped Langley to 7-6-1 on the season and Coquitlam improved to 13-2-1. The Thunder are five points back of fourth-place Port Coquitlam with seven games remaining. Making matters even tougher for Langley is the fact six of the seven games are away from the LEC.

The one silver lining for Langley is the fact four of their games are against Delta (twice), Burnaby and Port Coquitlam and the Thunder are 5-0-1 against those three and Nanaimo.

Conversely, the Thunder are 0-6 against the league’s top three teams, Coquitlam, Victoria and New Westminster. Langley plays New West twice and Victoria once to round out their schedule, so they will need to likely win at least one of those three games, something Leveque knows his squad is capable of.

“We know we can beat these teams when we play 60 minutes. It is playing the 60 minutes that is the tough part.”

The Thunder are back in action on Saturday night at the Ladner Leisure Centre against the Delta Islanders. Game time is 7 p.m.

Previous story
Canucks ink Markus Granlund to one-year extension

Just Posted

Critter Care annual open house set for July 21 and 22

Guided tours offered during South Langley wildlife facililty fundraiser

VIDEO: Langley school trustees approve pay hikes

Proposal to adjust compensation every year based on inflation index rejected

Man confessed to ‘Mr. Big’ that he killed his half-sister by suffocating her

Details heard in court about murder of Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Langley MP pledges support for stranded adopting families

Mark Warawa said he will pressure the minister of immigration on the issue.

VIDEO: Langley schools graduating students looking back and to the future

Graduation includes a mix of old traditions, new traditions like grad walks, and occasional pranks.

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

Most Read