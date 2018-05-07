Langley Junior Thunder’s Hudson Shelvey (left) battles with Nanaimo Junior Timbermen’s Ryan Sheridan during BC Junior Lacrosse League action on Saturday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. Greg Sakaki Black Press

Langley Junior Thunder rally for season-opening victory

Thunder clamp down defensively after high-scoring first period

Down 5-4 after a wild first period, the Langley Junior Thunder clamped down defensively, allowing just four goals over the final 40 minutes. And while the defence did its job, the offence continued to roll, pumping home another 11 goals in what turned out to be a season-opening 15-9 victory.

The Jr. Thunder were at the Nanaimo Ice Centre on Saturday to open the BC Junior A Lacrosse League season against the Junior Timbermen.

Chase Moore led the Langley offence with four goals and five points while Ross Pridemore had a team-high seven points thanks to a pair of goals and five helpers.

Connor Watson (two goals, three assists) and Caleb Pearson (one goal, four assists) also came through with five-point games while Nathan Mckeigan had two goals and two assists.

In goal, Braden Washington made 33 saves.

Langley is back in action on Wednesday (May 9) as they visit the Coquitlam Junior Adanacs.

The Jr. Thunder have their home opener at the Langley Events Centre the following night as they host the New Westminster Junior Salmonbellies.


sports@langleytimes.com
Langley Junior Thunder’s Taylor Dudlets (right) chases down his Nanaimo opponent during Saturday’s season opener. Greg Sakaki Black Press

Most Read