Kids ages four to 12 could take part in a rugby camp that included visiting professional players.

Members of the Seattle Seawolves teamed up with the Langley Rugby Club at a camp for local kids, held July 13. (Lynn Bright photo)

Members of the Seattle Seawolves visited the Langley Rugby Club this past Saturday to coach local kids in the sport.

A youth camp was offered for kids ages four to 12, allowing them to learn from professional and national athletes.

“It was an incredible experience for our club and for all the kidsm” said Leah Corvec, the Langley club’s youth coordinator.

Several Seawolves have been selected to the Canadian National 15s team to compete at the Rugby World Cup this October.