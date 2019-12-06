Langley knocked out of elite basketball tournament at LEC

The Tsumura Invitational boys’ tournament continues at the Langley Events Centre until Saturday

Walnut Grove was knocked out of the Tsumura Invitational after Tuesday’s 89-63 loss to Duchess Park. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

by Gary Ahuja/Special to the Langley Advance Times

Eight teams remain in the hunt for the coveted 2019 Boys Tsumura Basketball Invitational title following two days of action at Langley Events Centre.

The teams now get set for a busy Friday which will see them play both their quarterfinal and semifinal games before they rest up for Saturday night’s championship game.

First up among the quarterfinal games will be the Holy Cross Crusaders and Duchess Park Condors at 9 a.m. That is followed by the Centennial Centaurs and G.W. Graham Grizzlies at 10:30 a.m. with the two winners set to clash later in the day at 6:45 p.m.

The top half of the draw features the Burnaby South Rebels against the Claremont Spartans at 12:15 p.m. and the Kelowna Owls face the Terry Fox Ravens in their quarterfinal at 1:45 p.m. The winners face off later in the day at 8:15 p.m.

We have a full slate of games ahead today, including four big quarter-finals kicking off in a few minutes on centre court! Join us for all the action! #TBI2019 pic.twitter.com/UgWeMToA1Y — Langley Events Centre (@LangleyEvents) December 6, 2019

Holy Cross Crusaders 95, Heritage Woods Kodiaks 79

Brent Padilla led the Crusaders with 21 points as four Holy Cross players reached double digits in their 95-79 wire-to-wire win over the Kodiaks.

Morgan Liski had 17 points to lead Heritage Woods in scoring.

Centennial Centaurs 92, R.A. McMath Wildcats 61

The Wildcats had no answer for Centennial big man Dominic Parolin, who scored 38 points in the 92-61 victory. For a second straight game, McMath had the deep ball working, connecting on a dozen three-pointers. Travis Hamberger led the Wildcats with five triples and 21 points.

G.W. Graham Grizzlies 73, Belmont Bulldogs 66

The Grizzlies used a 21-2 run to open the second quarter in their 73-66 win over Belmont. The Bulldogs had just six points in the period to fall behind by 11 at the half and cut not get the deficit any closer than six points.

Clay Kurtz led the Grizzlies with 20 points and he was one of four Graham players to reach double figures, alongside Zachary Klim (16 points), Matthias Klim (14) and Jude Hall (11).

Markus Modrovic paced the Bulldogs attack with 15 points and Riley Merryweather chipped in 13.

Duchess Park Condors 83, Walnut Grove Gators 69

A one-point game at the half, the Duchess Park Condors rattled off a 17-6 run to open the second half as they thumped Walnut Grove 83-69.

Connor Lewis led the Condors attack with 24 points, Jackson Kuc had 18 and Connor Lyons 15.

Nolan Premack finished with 24 points for the Gators and Kyle Kong had 20.

Burnaby South Rebels 67, Sir Charles Tupper Tigers 60

A 14-point lead after three quarters proved to be enough cushion for the Burnaby South Rebels. The Rebels saw their lead dwindle down to four points in the final frame but hung on for the 67-60 win over the Sir Charles Tupper Tigers.

Karan Aujla scored nine of the Rebels’ 12 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with 24 points. Justin Sunga had 21 points and Jimmy Zaborniak had a dozen.

Matthew Dunkerley’s 19 points led the Tigers.

Kelowna Owls 93, Seaquam Seahawks 69

Kelowna surrendered the game’s opening bucket but took over from there, building a 27-10 lead after one quarter on their way to a 93-69 win over Seaquam.

Malcom Gregor (19 points) and Jayden Lalonde (17 points) keyed the Owls attack.

Sham Wahla’s 19 points led the Seahawks while Andrei Verchez had 14.

Claremont Spartans 91, Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers 72

An explosive first year gave Claremont a cushion they would not relinquish in their 91-72 win over the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers.

The Spartans came out sizzling, scoring 37 points in the opening 10 minutes on their way to the 19-point victory.

Ethan Boag led Claremont with 23 points while Nik Babaeff had 13 and Noah Helman 10. The Panthers’ Jackson Corneil had 38 points to lead all scorers.

Terry Fox Ravens 89, Oak Bay Bays 73

The Terry Fox Ravens scored 17 of the first 20 points on their way to a 89-73 win over Oak Bay.

Cameron Slaymaker was unstoppable for the Ravens as he poured in 49 points.

Matthew Callow and Lucas Maffia scored 19 apiece for the Bays.

On the consolation side of the draw, the New Westminster Hyacks defeated the Fleetwood Park Dragons 77-72 while the A.R. MacNeill Ravens edged the St. Michael’s University Blue Jags 71-66.

