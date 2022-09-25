Langley lacrosse player earns major awards

An award was presented to the entire Thunder coaching staff as the winners of the Doug Hazelwood Memorial Trophy for coach of the year. (Ryan Molag/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Thunder has been recognized with three major awards and one all-star selection by the BC Junior A Lacrosse League.

Matt Abbott received the Al Boles Award for most inspirational player and Kyle Brunsch was the recipient of the John Urban Award for graduating player. The third award was presented to the entire Thunder coaching staff as the winners of the Doug Hazelwood Memorial Trophy for coach of the year.

Under the guidance of Adam Smith, Kevin Reid, Connor Frost, Keiffer Widen, and Kyle Mooney, the Thunder finished with the organization’s best-ever winning percentage with a 10-4 record, as well as advancing to the BCJALL finals for the first time.

Brunsch was the recipient of the John Urban Award, which is presented to the graduating player who combines ability, sportsmanship and being an all-around contributor to the continued growth of their team, their contribution to the league and minor lacrosse.

The Langley native finished second in the regular season with 34 goals and tied for sixth with 54 points in 14 games. He followed that up by leading all playoff scorers with 32 goals – 10 more than second place – and was third with 50 points in 11 games.

Abbott, who was Langley’s captain, was presented the Al Boles Memorial Trophy for most inspirational player.

That award is given to the player who demonstrates ability and leadership and is an inspiration to his fellow teammates and management on and off the floor. Abbott returned to the sport this season following three knee surgeries after twice tearing his ACL in the same knee.

Abbott was also named a league all-star. He led the BCJALL in face-off percentage (.616) after going 175-109. He also scored five goals and nine points in 14 games and was an integral part of the team’s defence. In 11 playoff games, Abbott was 134-97 (.580) in the face-off dot while scoring four goals and six points in 11 games.

The rest of the BCJALL all-star team consisted of Adam Bland (Victoria Shamrocks), Brayden Laity (Port Coquitlam Saints), Jack Charbonneau (Coquitlam Adanacs), Patrick Dodds (Victoria Shamrocks), and Thomas Vela (Burnaby Lakers).

Other award winners included:

Keith McEachren Trophy (most sportsmanlike player): Silas Richmond (Delta Islanders)

Bob Reid Memorial Trophy (outstanding achievement): Jacob Dunbar (Nanaimo Timbermen) and Marcus Vela (Burnaby Lakers)

Reginald “Pop” Phillips Memorial Award (best defensive player): Brayden Laity (Port Coquitlam Saints)

Marcolis Gibson Award (rookie of the year): Adam Bland (Victoria Shamrocks)

.

RELATED: Langley players on Team B.C. at the Box Lacrosse Nationals have a winning history

READ MORE: It was one-two, Ontario and B.C. in all three divisions of the Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals

.

College sportsJunior SportsLacrossePro sports