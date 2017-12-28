Corey Small enjoyed a last minute goal and ultimate victory over the Black Wolves last time they faced off during the 2016-17 season. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley lacrosse players spend holidays hunting Black Wolves in New England

Vancouver Stealth play in Connecticut Friday night, then are back home Jan. 6 to take on Toronto.

Langley’s own Vancouver Stealth (0-2) are visit the New England Black Wolves (1-1) Friday night for the only time in the 2017-18 National Lacrosse League regular season.

Stealth are coming off a bye-week and are in search of their first win of the young season, said offensive coach Jim Milligan.

In Week 1, they dropped their home opener to Colorado and then came up short a week later in Calgary.

Week 2’s loss came even though Logan Schuss looked possessed against the Roughnecks, putting up five goals including a highlight reel marker, where he leaped through the crease, placing the ball top corner behind goaltender Frank Scigliano. Rhys Duch added his first goal of the season and rookie Ryan Fournier scored his first NLL career goal.

The Stealth are now setting their sights on the Black Wolves.

“New England is a very good team and we are going to have to capitalize on every opportunity we have against them,” Milligan said.

“We have had a week off from action, so the team is getting healthier and I think this game is going to be a good showing for what our offence is capable of this season.”

Corey Small has been held goalless after two games, but has seven helpers.

Vancouver is hoping that Small can reignite some of the magic he had last year, including a memorable night against the Black Wolves. Small scored four goals and three assists, including the game tying goal with seconds left on the clock and the game-winning goal, which propelled him to a Stealth record 111 points in a single season.

“Corey took his game to another level last year against the Black Wolves,” said Stealth play-by-play host Jake Elliott.

“Seeing him score the tying goal late in the game, gave me a feeling he was going to be the one to get the game winner that night. Great players elevate their game in big moments and he certainly did on that night and I cannot wait to see him do that again this season,” Elliott added.

The game will take place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena, Jake Elliott will have the radio call on TSN 1410 and the action can be seen on NLL TV at 4:30 p.m. PST on Friday, Dec. 29.

The Stealth return home on Jan. 6, in an west-vs-east match up against the Toronto Rock.

Tickets to the home game are still available at StealthLAX.com

Stealth are part of the National Lacrosse League (NLL), which is North America’s premier professional indoor lacrosse league comprised of 11 franchises across the United States and Canada: Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, New England Black Wolves, Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock and – of course – the Vancouver Stealth.

