(Candice Ward photo/Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley lacrossers roughed up 22-12 during Calgary stopover

Next Saturday, Feb. 24, the team hosts a Vancouver Stealth Experience, inviting guests on the floor.

It was a rough night against the Roughnecks in Calgary Friday.

Langley’s own Vancouver Stealth flew into Calgary with a playoff-like mindset ahead of the NLL’s Twitter game of the week, but failed to convert the mindset to a win.

Despite outscoring the Roughnecks in the second half, the Stealth fell to the Roughnecks 22-12, explained Stealth colour commentator Brad Challoner.

Through the first 10 minutes, the game was scoreless until Corey Small drew a marker on the powerplay.

One minute later Andrew Suitor padded the Stealth to a 2-0 lead.

That’s when the Roughnecks went on separate 4-0 and 9-0 runs to finish the half with a 13-4 lead.

Calgary opened the scoring in the third, but Vancouver answered back late in the third and starting a 4-0 run of their own.

The teams traded goals in the fourth with the Roughnecks ultimately taking the victory.

Small had four goals, Tony Malcom scored a hat trick and added 1 assist, Brandon Clelland had a pair of transition goals. Rhys Duch finished the game with a Stealth-high one goal and seven assists while Logan Schuss had five assists.

“Despite a hot start and an early lead, the Stealth ran into a red-hot Roughnecks team who dominated in transition tonight. Rhys Duch and Corey Small had flashes of brilliance but 12 goals aren’t enough to win many NLL games in 2018,” Challoner said.

“They have a great chance to get back on track next Saturday against a far-travelling eastern opponent. It will be Stealth Experience Night, so the team should be prepared to give the young lacrosse players in the crowd something to aspire to,” he added.

The Stealth return home on Saturday, Feb. 24, when the New England Black Wolves visit.

Next Saturday is Stealth Experience Night inside Langley Events Centre, where all the players and Stealth’s Bombshells dance team be on the floor post-game to celebrate with the fans. There will be multiple player stations including player autographs, fastest shot, stick tricks, and a chance to sit on the home bench.

Tickets to the next home game are available at StealthLAX.com.

.

Young Bombshells needed

The Stealth are currently accepting registrations for their Junior Bombshells’ Night.

Participants, ages five to 15. get the opportunity to learn and dance with the NLL’s most popular dance team the Vancouver Stealth Bombshells, in a mini dance camp and half-time performance at the Stealth’s March 17 home game. Click here for more information.

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Just Posted

Langley lacrossers roughed up 22-12 during Calgary stopover

Next Saturday, Feb. 24, the team hosts a Vancouver Stealth Experience, inviting guests on the floor.

VIDEO: Injury-riddled Vancouver Giants find a way to edge Edmonton Oil Kings

Giants win 2-1 at home despite missing four key defencemen from lineup

Aldergrove welcomes new Community Association

Several dozen attend introductory meeting of new Aldergrove Community Association

Watch the Feb. 27 Langley school board meeting in your PJs

Langley School Board meetings will be live-streamed starting Tuesday, Feb. 27

Langley’s Danton Heinen set for first pro game back home

One hundred or so family and friends expected in attendance at Rogers Arena as Langley’s Danton Heinen skates for the Boston Bruins

‘Feast Dish’ play deeply rooted in First Nations culture

Tho’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish comes to life in Fort Langley, Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Reports of money laundering in B.C. real estate ‘troubling’: attorney general

News report alleges people connected to fentanyl trade are using B.C. real estate to launder money

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Team Canada shines on the speed skating track, but fall short against the Czechs in hockey

Heavy snowfall warning continues

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Man-made noises can interfere with orcas’ ability to hunt and communicate with other pod members

Patrick Brown enters Ontario Tory leadership race

Despite sexual misconduct allegations Brown believes he is the right choice for the PC party

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

Most Read