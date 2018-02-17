Langley lacrossers roughed up 22-12 during Calgary stopover

Next Saturday, Feb. 24, the team hosts a Vancouver Stealth Experience, inviting guests on the floor.

It was a rough night against the Roughnecks in Calgary Friday.

Langley’s own Vancouver Stealth flew into Calgary with a playoff-like mindset ahead of the NLL’s Twitter game of the week, but failed to convert the mindset to a win.

Despite outscoring the Roughnecks in the second half, the Stealth fell to the Roughnecks 22-12, explained Stealth colour commentator Brad Challoner.

Through the first 10 minutes, the game was scoreless until Corey Small drew a marker on the powerplay.

One minute later Andrew Suitor padded the Stealth to a 2-0 lead.

That’s when the Roughnecks went on separate 4-0 and 9-0 runs to finish the half with a 13-4 lead.

Calgary opened the scoring in the third, but Vancouver answered back late in the third and starting a 4-0 run of their own.

The teams traded goals in the fourth with the Roughnecks ultimately taking the victory.

Small had four goals, Tony Malcom scored a hat trick and added 1 assist, Brandon Clelland had a pair of transition goals. Rhys Duch finished the game with a Stealth-high one goal and seven assists while Logan Schuss had five assists.

“Despite a hot start and an early lead, the Stealth ran into a red-hot Roughnecks team who dominated in transition tonight. Rhys Duch and Corey Small had flashes of brilliance but 12 goals aren’t enough to win many NLL games in 2018,” Challoner said.

“They have a great chance to get back on track next Saturday against a far-travelling eastern opponent. It will be Stealth Experience Night, so the team should be prepared to give the young lacrosse players in the crowd something to aspire to,” he added.

The Stealth return home on Saturday, Feb. 24, when the New England Black Wolves visit.

Next Saturday is Stealth Experience Night inside Langley Events Centre, where all the players and Stealth’s Bombshells dance team be on the floor post-game to celebrate with the fans. There will be multiple player stations including player autographs, fastest shot, stick tricks, and a chance to sit on the home bench.

Tickets to the next home game are available at StealthLAX.com.

Young Bombshells needed

The Stealth are currently accepting registrations for their Junior Bombshells’ Night.

Participants, ages five to 15. get the opportunity to learn and dance with the NLL’s most popular dance team the Vancouver Stealth Bombshells, in a mini dance camp and half-time performance at the Stealth’s March 17 home game. Click here for more information.