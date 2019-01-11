Langley Little League baseball extends boundaries to include all of Langley, North Langley, and Aldergrove

The extension allows all children of Langley to play in the Langley Baseball Association.

Langley Baseball Association registration is now open for the spring 2019 season. Courtesy Langley Baseball Association

Young Langley baseball players are in luck because Little League Baseball has extended the boundaries of the Langley Baseball Association to include all of Langley, North Langley, and Aldergrove.

Prior to the extension, the boundary for playing in Langley Little League included the area from 0 Avenue, up to the Trans-Canada Highway–excluding parts of North Langley, according to Langley Baseball Association president Tyler Watt.

This change means that all children in Langley will play in one baseball association, and have the chance to play tiered baseball from the age of 9.

The new boundaries now run east of 196 Street from the Fraser River to the border, and west of Brander Road from the Fraser River to the border.

“We encompass all of Langley City and all of Langley Township now. And even if you live outside our boundaries but go to school in Langley, you can still play in our club,” added Watt.

“We can get more players now. It gives them a chance for the Little League world series.”

Watt said the Langley Baseball Association is also hosting the 13U Intermediate Canadian National Tournament for a third year this season.

The association is also celebrating their 60th anniversary this year, and Watt added the club is looking at hosting an alumni game to celebrate.

Currently the club is made up of approximately 600 people.

Kids aged four to eight all play at the same level, and kids aged nine to 13 are tiered.

“There’s many different levels people can play. There’s levels for everybody,” added Watt.

The season starts in April, and registration is open now.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.langleybaseball.ca