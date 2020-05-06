Langley Little League players presented a COVID-safety message.(Courtesy Ian and Jennifer McEachern)

Langley Little League players produce a hand-made COVID-19 safety message

‘Stay home’ online message rerquests

The signs say it all.

A photo collage posted online to the Langley Baseball Facebook page features 14 smiling Little League players, each holding hand-made signs with one word of a COVID-19 safety message.

“Stay home so we can get on the field and play ball,” the sentence reads.

It was the idea of Ian and Jennifer McEachern, parents of of nine-year-old Jackson, who loves to play Little League ball, and his younger sister Avery, who would have started playing this season, if it weren’t for the coronavirus crisis and the social distance requirements it has imposed.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: How football players practice without breaking social distancing rules

“She spent a lot of time watching her brother [play] and she wants to give it a shot,” Jennifer told the Langley Advance Times.

Almost every day, the siblings go outside to practice, but it’s not the same as regular season play, which was supposed to get underway in March.

The photo, inspired by a similar collage someone did in the states, was a bid to boost morale of the young players, Ian explained.

“We’re just trying to engage the kids, to keep them interested,”Ian said.

It was also an opportunity to reconnect with other parents, too.

“It’s tough not seeing those people,” Ian commented.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley softball team plays ball, while maintaining ‘social distancing’

On April 30th, Little League Canada canceled all regional tournaments.

At the same time, the league announced it was not cancelling baseball, softball, and challenger seasons.

It has, tentatively, said local Little League bodies could resume play after May 11, depending on the guidelines set by “local government and health officials in terms of public gatherings and sporting events.”

Who’s who in the photo:

First row (top left to right)

Jackson McEachern, Jeremiah Blackman, Zack Worsley

Second row

Jackson and Daniel Collins, Nicholas Fillion, Taysen and Dez Hernandez

Third row

Taiya Jones, Tyler Lord, Jack Johnson

Fourth row

Joey Johnson, Julian Slogocki, Jordan Lord


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyLittle League baseball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cycling advocates say a different mindset is needed for people taking it up

Just Posted

Langley Little League players produce a hand-made COVID-19 safety message

‘Stay home’ online message rerquests

‘Best day ever’: Aldergrove joins together to surprise birthday girl battling brain cancer

Ariel Seydel, cooped up at home during the pandemic, got her very own parade for her sixth birthday

‘Everybody Wash Your Hands’ say Maxwell and Thain

Fraser Valley duo release new children’s song on how to ‘rub and scrub with soap and water’

Virtual counselling necessary for Langley during COVID crisis: LCSS

Local case workers are offering help to those facing mental health struggles

Langley Ukulele Ensemble leads communal performance of Hymn to Freedom by Oscar Petersen

Singers between the ages of 11 and 70 came together online and in harmony for Music Monday

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to announce slow reopening of economy in pandemic

Many measures are expected to stay in place to stop COVID-19 spread

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Provincial Health Officer wrote Soap and Water and Common Sense in 2009

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Human-rights complaint by 5 homeless men in Abbotsford will proceed to hearing

Issues occurred in 2013 around time of infamous manure-spreading incident

Most Read