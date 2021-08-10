Langley Minor Hockey needs ‘gently used’ goalie gear

Langley Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) is collecting goalie gear for young players, looking for donations of equipment sized to outfit U11 goaltenders. (LMHA graphic)

Langley Minor Hockey is looking for used goalie equipment sized to outfit U11 goaltenders. If you have gently used items such as goalie bags, knee pads, pants, a blocker, trapper, or sticks that you would like to donate, we would greatly appreciate your contribution! pic.twitter.com/n2Txt9P4MP — Langley Rivermen (@LangleyRivermen) August 6, 2021

Anyone who has gently used items such as goalie bags, knee pads, pants, a blocker, trapper, or sticks that they would like to donate, is asked to drop them outside of George Preston Recreation Centre at 20699 42nd Ave. this Saturday, Aug. 14 between 10 a.m. and noon.

Langley Minor Hockey Association Executive Director Whitney Juszkiewicz, said it was a response to a shortage of young goalies in the league.

“We need more goaltenders,” Juszkiewicz told the Langley Advance Times, but cost of equipment can be a deterrent

“Even for a little guy, its close to $1,000,” Juszkiewicz estimated.

It’s hoped families who have made the investment in gear for young players haven’t thrown it out.

“Before it gets worn down, it’s usually outgrown,” Juszkiewicz observed.

As well, goalie gear outside of the U11 size range can also be donated, giving LMHA the leverage to make some trades with Sports Replay or similar suppliers.

Founded in 1973, LMHA provides training to players ranging from U6 to U21 who reside within the boundaries of Langley City and Township.

LMHA is a member of PCAHA, the governing organization for minor hockey in the Lower Mainland District of BC Hockey, which includes the area from Hope to the Sunshine Coast.

