Langley minor hockey to host long weekend tournament to help kids play the sport

Eagle number 9, Finlay Johnston pursued a Ridge Meadows Rustlers during the Gil Martin Memorial Hockey Tournament in 2019. It ended in a 3-3 tie. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Eagles Minor Hockey Association is hosting a tournament during the Remembrance Day weekend to help local kids play the sport.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 11, the association will host the 17th annual Gil Martin Memorial U13 Tier 1 and Tier 2 Hockey Tournament at the Langley Sportsplex (20165 91a Ave.) in Walnut Grove.

The four-day tournament is in memory of Martin, a longtime coach and executive with the local hockey association, who passed away in 2005, at the age of 60, after a “courageous battle with cancer.”

“Gil was very involved in the Langley Minor Hockey Association; he was a dedicated member for over seven years,” the tournament committee said in a release.

“Gil firmly believed motivation, a positive healthy attitude and effective communication to be intrinsic elements of quality instruction, and ultimately success in sports and life.”

To honour Martin’s philosophy, the organization launched the PuCKS program (Promoting Community through Kids in Sport), which works with marginalized kids between the ages of six to 18 years old, to pay and help them pay for registration and team fees.

A portion of the proceeds from the weekend tournament will be donated to the PuCKS society.

The 2019 tournament raised $6,000 for the registered charity.

“In the past, the success of this tournament has been largely attributed to the assistance received from the community and local businesses,” the committee said.

Currently, organizers are in search of prizes that can be raffled during the tournament. They are also in search of advertising. For more information or to contribute, contact Mark Brandow at mbrandow@centra.ca.

Questions about the tournament can be directed to the tournament director at info@langleyminorhockey.ca.

For complete details visit www.langleyminorhockey.ca/tournaments/gil-martin-peewee-aaa-tournament.

fundraiserhockeyLangley