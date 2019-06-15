Langley Mustang achieves personal best

Langley Mustang Maiya Bruno earned gold medals for the 200m hurdles and 800m race at the 2019 Annual Jesse Bent Memorial Meet. (Jacqueline Johnson/Special to the Langley Times)

Twelve-year-old Murrayville resident Jacob Vanderhorst scored a personal best in high jump over the weekend.

The Langley Mustangs Track and Field Association participated in the Annual Jesse Bent Memorial Meet, June 8 and 9.

Vanderhorst cleared the bar at 4.33, narrowly beating his previous record and earning a gold medal.

“I like the challenge of high jump with the bar moving up each time,” Vanderhorst said. “I wasn’t always the strongest, but now with a lot of practise, I’m getter better because of the coaches.”

The Langley Mustangs had an excellent meet, earning 14 gold medals, 9 silver medals, and 8 bronze medals overall.

Noah Louwerse also achieved a personal best for long jump in addition to hitting standard in the 1200m.

Miles Hayden also hit standard in the 100m.

Among the other highlights of the meet, Maiya Bruno earned gold medals for the 200m hurdles and 800m while Tayson Tran earned gold in the 60m and 100m.

“Winning any medal is exciting,” added Vanderhorst, “but I think the most exciting part is when I get a new PB [Personal Best] and get on the Mustangs top 10 list.”

The meet was hosted by the Coquitlam Cheetahs Track and Field Association at Percy Perry Stadium.

The Langley Mustangs compete next in the 40th Annual Invitational Track and Field Meet & BC Masters Championships June 14-16 at McLeod Athletic Park.

People can find out more about the organization and how the track and field team is doing at www.langleymustangs.com.