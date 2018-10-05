Langley Mustangs get tips from Lions players

A trio of the BC team’s members offered advice and signed autographs.

BC Lions players met young Langley Mustangs players at a practice at McLeod Athletic Park on Thursday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

A trio of BC Lions dropped in on a Langley Mustangs practice on Thursday evening to give the kids some tips and sign footballs and hats.

Mike Benson, Winston Rose, and Rolly Lumbala helped out with the junior bantam players at McLeod Athletic Park.

“They love it,” said Colin McLean, coaching the bantams.

The Lions regularly send players out into the community to meet with young football players, and the Mustangs have met with Lions before at a Kids Challenge event.

This Saturday, the Mustangs will get to attend a game at BC Place Stadium when the Lions take on the Argos.

The Mustangs will get to scrimmage on the field in front of the crowd Saturday.

Mustangs scrimmaged and practiced. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)