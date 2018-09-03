Samantha Matthewman (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley Mustangs medal at nationals

An eight-pack of athletes returned home from Manitoba with two golds, two silvers, and a bronze.

In what were described as “extremely tough” condition in the Prairies, a foursome of Langley track and field athletes earned a fistful of medals on the national track scene.

“The temperature was in the high 30s and humid, and the air quality wasn’t great because of the smoke from forest fires,” said Kevin Harrison, a coach for the Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club.

Nevertheless, four of Langley’s eight athletes sent to compete in Brandon, Man. this past weekend took home medals.

“It was a real tribute to the hard work and mental toughness of these athletes, as many of them were able to score personal best scores,” Harrison sadded.

Eight athletes from the Mustangs competed in the Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships.

Athletes competing for the Mustangs included: Aiden Grout (high jump), Holly Harrison (heptathlon), Samantha Matthewman (400m hurdles), Nolan McEachern (high jump), Nicolas Monro (long jump, 300m, and 4x400m relay), Dominique Ronse ( long jump and 100m), Ian Vandergugten (110m hurdles) and Sheleena Wiley (long jump and 100m).

“In addition to the valuable experience of competing at the national level,” Harrison said, he pointed out the successes of four of those local athletes:

• Nolan McEachern earned a gold medal in U16 men’s high jump (1.87m);

• Nicolas Monro also won gold in U18 Mens 4x400m relay, plus brought home a bronze medal in U16 men’s long jump (6.67m);

• Holly Harrison won silver in U18 women’s heptathlon (4,284 pts);

• And, Aiden Grout also brought home a silver in U18 men’s high jump (1.95m)

Previous story
A weekend of victory and defeat for a Langley men’s soccer team
Next story
Vancouver Giants fall in fight-filled pre-season game

Just Posted

Aldergrove mural unveiled

‘Gateway to Aldergrove’ public artwork adorns Kitchen Korner building

Vancouver Giants fall in fight-filled pre-season game

The Langley-based junior hockey players won two out of three exhibition games this weekend.

A weekend of victory and defeat for a Langley men’s soccer team

TWU enjoys a 7-1 win against Victoria at home, before falling to UBC Sunday by the score of 3-1.

Do-si-do with Aldergrove square dancers

Guys “N” Gals Square Dance Club’s season starts up Sunday, Sept. 9

Langley Mustangs medal at nationals

An eight-pack of athletes returned home from Manitoba with two golds, two silvers, and a bronze.

Video: B.C. sockeye salmon run creates a beautiful spectacle

The early run of sockeye salmon is creating a beautiful spectacle as they travel up Yard Creek east of Sicamous.

Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ hurt GOP in midterms

Trump tweeted Monday that investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions.

Canadian actors respond after Cosby Show actor spotted working at Trader Joe’s

Canadian actors say taking a second job is more common than people may think.

Wildfires may prevent some B.C. kids from heading back to school

The Ministry of Education is working with Emergency Management BC to ensure kids are safe tomorrow

BCHL teams involved in tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Special banner will be unveiled at regular season home games

Loft Country Fair returns Sept. 8

Camp Round Up and Country Fair has many exciting attractions such as pony and hay rides

BC SPCA, police investigate after three skunks mutilated

The BC SPCA has asked for the Vancouver Police Department’s help with the investigation.

Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

On Labour Day, two Quebec parties promise $15 dollar minimum wage if elected

On Day 12 of the provincial election campaign, Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee said the starting wage would be raised gradually from the current rate of $12 per hour.

Most Read