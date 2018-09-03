Langley Mustangs medal at nationals

An eight-pack of athletes returned home from Manitoba with two golds, two silvers, and a bronze.

In what were described as “extremely tough” condition in the Prairies, a foursome of Langley track and field athletes earned a fistful of medals on the national track scene.

“The temperature was in the high 30s and humid, and the air quality wasn’t great because of the smoke from forest fires,” said Kevin Harrison, a coach for the Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club.

Nevertheless, four of Langley’s eight athletes sent to compete in Brandon, Man. this past weekend took home medals.

“It was a real tribute to the hard work and mental toughness of these athletes, as many of them were able to score personal best scores,” Harrison sadded.

Eight athletes from the Mustangs competed in the Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships.

Athletes competing for the Mustangs included: Aiden Grout (high jump), Holly Harrison (heptathlon), Samantha Matthewman (400m hurdles), Nolan McEachern (high jump), Nicolas Monro (long jump, 300m, and 4x400m relay), Dominique Ronse ( long jump and 100m), Ian Vandergugten (110m hurdles) and Sheleena Wiley (long jump and 100m).

“In addition to the valuable experience of competing at the national level,” Harrison said, he pointed out the successes of four of those local athletes:

• Nolan McEachern earned a gold medal in U16 men’s high jump (1.87m);

• Nicolas Monro also won gold in U18 Mens 4x400m relay, plus brought home a bronze medal in U16 men’s long jump (6.67m);

• Holly Harrison won silver in U18 women’s heptathlon (4,284 pts);

• And, Aiden Grout also brought home a silver in U18 men’s high jump (1.95m)