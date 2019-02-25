Langley Mustangs Seattle trip went well

Mustangs at UW (left to right) Tayja Boyko, Jordan Blaker, Mireya Klassen, Morgan Wylie, Joanna Cao and Veronica Robertson. Supplied

A team of 20 athletes from the Langley Mustangs Track Club had a good trip to Seattle for the University of Washington High School Indoor Invitational Track Meet.

Mustangs head coach Andrew Lenton was pleased with the results of the Saturday, Feb. 16 trip, especially the number of personal best performances so early in the season.

“Coming into a quality meet which features some of the best high school athletes in the Pacific Northwest and being this competitive speaks to the talent and the hard work that my athletes have been putting in all winter,” Lemnton said.

“Especially for the younger athletes [who] we took down for the experience and were competing against high school seniors in events featuring up to 90 athletes”.

READ ALSO: Multiple medals for Langley Mustangs at national youth competition

Holly Harrison led the way for the Mustangs women with a 4th place finish in 60 meter hurdles with the second fastest qualifying time of 9.31 seconds in the heats.

Jade Lenton ran a personal best of 59.35 seconds in the 400 meters to place 6th overall.

Harrison and Lenton teamed up with Samantha Matthewman and Brooke Mussche to take second place in the 4×400 meter relay with time of 4:05.54 in a tightly contested race that came down to the wire.

The Mustang’s second of three relay teams managed a seventh place finish in 4:20.40 with teammates Veronica Robertson, Leah Bakker, Dominique Ronse, and Mireya Klassen.

Aiden Grout led the way for the Mustangs men with a new personal best of 2.06 meters to win the men’s high jump. Teammates Nolan McEachern and Jake Schmidt cleared 1.80 meters to tie for 7th place.

Felix Allen finished first in the B final of the 400 meter sprint with a 51.58 second performance which earned him sixth place overall.

Harrison Trustham also finished first in his B final of the 60 meter hurdles running a personal best of 8.88 seconds to place sixth.

Ian Vandergugten made it into the B final of the highly competitive 60 meter sprint ending up in 11th place overall.

All four athletes teamed up for the men’s 4×400 meter relay to win their heat and place 6th overall in a time of 3:44.41.