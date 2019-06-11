Langley Mustangs show they’re experts in their field

10-year-old Gabriel braved the rain to compete with the Langley Mustangs at the BC Elementary Track and Field Championships. (Jacqueline Johnson/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

The Langley track club earned 20 medals at BC Elementary Track and Field Championships

The Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club stampeded their way to a strong finish at 2019’s BC Elementary Track and Field Championships.

Held over May 24, 25, and 26 in Richmond, elementary-aged athletes representing their school, sports club, or even just as individuals were welcome to participate — regardless of previous experience.

The Mustangs 53 local athletes earned 10 gold medals, seven silver and three bronze at the end of the day.

The 10-year-old boy’s earned a second place finish overall in their bracket while the 13-year-old girls finished fourth.

Ben Vanderhorst, Noah Louwerse, Joey Adams and Jacob Vanderhorst were multi-event medalists.

Thirteen-year-old Aldergrove resident Maiya Brunoro had an outstanding performance throughout the entire championship.

Brunoro earned four gold medals in four individual events including long jump and the 200m, 300m, and 800m races.

“It was the biggest track meet I’d been to,” said Brunoro, “there were lots of people. It was really fun because I got to place and meet so many new people.”

The Langley Mustangs will host the Pacific Invitational on Father’s Day weekend June 14, 15, and 16 at McLeod Athletic Park.

Athletes from ages 6 to 86 will be participating in a variety of track and field events throughout the weekend.

“Langley Mustangs has really amazing coaches,” Brunoro added. “They’re supportive and helpful and I love being with my friends and being able to train with them.”

Read more: Multiple medals for Langley Mustangs at national youth competition

People can visit Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club for more information on the team.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________