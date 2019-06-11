Langley Mustangs show they’re experts in their field

The Langley track club earned 20 medals at BC Elementary Track and Field Championships

10-year-old Gabriel braved the rain to compete with the Langley Mustangs at the BC Elementary Track and Field Championships. (Jacqueline Johnson/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

The Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club stampeded their way to a strong finish at 2019’s BC Elementary Track and Field Championships.

Held over May 24, 25, and 26 in Richmond, elementary-aged athletes representing their school, sports club, or even just as individuals were welcome to participate — regardless of previous experience.

The Mustangs 53 local athletes earned 10 gold medals, seven silver and three bronze at the end of the day.

The 10-year-old boy’s earned a second place finish overall in their bracket while the 13-year-old girls finished fourth.

Ben Vanderhorst, Noah Louwerse, Joey Adams and Jacob Vanderhorst were multi-event medalists.

Thirteen-year-old Aldergrove resident Maiya Brunoro had an outstanding performance throughout the entire championship.

Brunoro earned four gold medals in four individual events including long jump and the 200m, 300m, and 800m races.

“It was the biggest track meet I’d been to,” said Brunoro, “there were lots of people. It was really fun because I got to place and meet so many new people.”

The Langley Mustangs will host the Pacific Invitational on Father’s Day weekend June 14, 15, and 16 at McLeod Athletic Park.

Athletes from ages 6 to 86 will be participating in a variety of track and field events throughout the weekend.

“Langley Mustangs has really amazing coaches,” Brunoro added. “They’re supportive and helpful and I love being with my friends and being able to train with them.”

Read more: Multiple medals for Langley Mustangs at national youth competition

People can visit Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club for more information on the team.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Sports briefs: Thunder fall, Credo gets bronze and LOSC swimmers get gold

Just Posted

Langley Mustangs show they’re experts in their field

The Langley track club earned 20 medals at BC Elementary Track and Field Championships

Sports briefs: Thunder fall, Credo gets bronze and LOSC swimmers get gold

Round-up of local stories

Langley mayor to take up cause of ER parking fees with FHA

A local petition with more than 3,000 signatures is going to the Fraser Health Authority

VIDEO: Protection requested as toads prep for thousands-strong migration in South Langley, Surrey

Local environmentalists have asked for temporary road closure to avoid squishing the animals

VIDEO: Paul Brandt headlines new three-day concert in Fort Langley

A new end of summer concert at the Fort Langley National Historic site runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

Henry, an avalanche rescue dog in B.C., featured in ‘Superpower Dogs’ documentary

Border Collie Henry, 5, and owner Ian Bunbury help save avalanche victims in Whistler, B.C.

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

160 jobs lost as B.C. mill announces indefinite closure

Workers and production will be shut down by August

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Most Read