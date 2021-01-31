Langley Olympian Swim Club members win university scholarships

Trio join ‘powerhouse’ university swim programs at McGill, UBC and U of T

Three Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) members have won university scholarships.

Severen (Sevi) Parr is going to McGill, Hugh McNeill will swim for UBC, and Isabel Brunoro is going to the University of Toronto.

Their signings took place over December and January.

Reached for comment on Saturday, Jan. 30, LOSC head coach Brian Metcalfe described the three universities as “powerhouse” swim clubs.

“Their hard work and dedication has paid off,” Metcalfe said of the swimmers.

McNeill, who will be attending and swimming with the UBC Thunderbirds in the fall,joined the LOSC when he was six years old.

A nationally carded swimmer, McNeill was part of the team that garnered LOSC’s first winter provincial championship title in 2020.

During his time with LOSC, McNeill competed in many top-ranked meets such as the 2019 World Championships Trials in Toronto, 2020 Euro Meet in Luxembourg, multiple Canadian swimming championships and the Canadian Junior Championships.

Brunoro will be swimming with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues. A provincially carded swimmer, Brunoro joined the LOSC in the fall of 2019. She also swam for the team that won LOSC’s first Winter provincial championship title.

Parr, who will be swimming with the McGill Martlets in the fall, has been a member of the LOSC since 2011.

A member of the 2020 Winter Provincial championships winning team, Parr has qualified for various provincial and national meets and set several relay team records.

Since Jan. 11, the club has been able to train again in the competition-length pool at the Walnut Grove community centre, which was closed for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



