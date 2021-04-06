Langley Olympians dominate national Race Again challenge

Club holds the lead after first phase of cross-Canada virtual competition

LOSC member Hugh McNeill, seen here practicing at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, dominated his category in phase 1 of the Swimming Canada Race Again challenge. Winning performances by McNeill and fellow swimmers put the club in the lead of the national event (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) athletes dominated phase one of the Swimming Canada Race Again Challenge.

LOSC swimmers were represented in the top three of every age category at the virtual event, which saw the Langley club ranked first against rivals from across the country.

Hugh McNeill was well ahead in his age class, taking first in the 17 and over category with 634 points, compared to second place finisher Calvin Slinn of the Winskill Dolphins Swim Club, who had 474.

In the 14-16 age group, LOSC swimmers Aidan Erickson and Piyush Kaul finished second and third, while among the 12-13 competitors, Jihoon Bae and Alex Velicico finished first and second

In the 16 and over women’s category, Bailey Herbert was first, Demetra Sicoli was third; in the 13-15 group, Katie Schroeder and Leila Fack were first and second, and in the 11-12 group, Olivia Losacco was first and Yuka Piersic second.

LOSC head coach Brian Metcalfe and assistant head coach Zachary Haw were proud of the Stage 1 results.

“These rankings help swimmers stay motivated and engaged in the sport due to the absence of in-person competitive racing opportunities,” they said in a joint statement.

“These results have come to fruition due to [our] swimmers dedication and hard work since restarting operations back in June 2020. The rankings are a testament to continued commitment to excellence and swimming performances. We look forward to improving training and performances for the second and third stages.”

Speedo #RaceAgain Challenge is a virtual ranking database open to all registered Swimming Canada club members.

Stage 1 was from February 26 to March 21, Stage 2 will run from Friday, April 9 to May 2, and Stage 3, from May 2 to June 13.

Top 10 swimmers at the end of stage 3 will receive awards.

