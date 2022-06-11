Langley Olympians medal at Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet

Three new club records were set

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) swimmer Katelyn Schroeder won gold and also broke a club record at the 57th annual Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet held June 3–5 at the UBC Aquatic Centre.

Schroeder was one of 18 LOSC athletes to compete at the meet, the largest of its kind in western Canada, which hosted 560 elite swimmers, including the top 20 Canadian and American Olympic Swimmers

Schroeder, 16, swimming as part of the Canadian junior team, won gold in the 400m medley.

Swimming the 100m backstroke during the relay race, Schroeder broke a Langley Olympians Club record.

She also won a bronze medal in the 200m backstroke.

Leila Fack, 15, won a silver medal in the 50m butterfly and also broke a Langley Olympians Club record in the 100m freestyle.

Madisen Jacques, 16, placed 6th in the in 200m butterfly final.

Jihoon Bae, 14, broke a club record in the 100m butterfly, and also achieved two Canadian junior qualifying times, one in the 200m freestyle and the second in the 400m freestyle.

Going up against 68 different teams across North America including a number of world class athletes, the Langley Olympians swimmers finished in the top 12 swim teams.

