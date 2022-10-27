Jihoon Bae, seen here at a previous competition, finished first in three events at the season-opener Langley Olympians Octoberfest meet, held at the Walnut Grove pool on Oct. 8. 20 Langley Olympians swimmers were among 140 participants. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Olympians open season with strong Octoberfest showing

Jacques won four events, Bae won three

It was a good start to a new season for the Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC).

Madisen Jacques won four events while Jihoon Bae won three at the LOSC Octoberfest meet held at the Walnut Grove pool on Saturday, Oct. 8. Other Langley club members recorded top three finishes as well.

Twnety LOSC swimmers were among 140 competitors in the event, the first of the 2022 – 2023 swim season.

Jacques, 17, swam 100 per cent personal best times in all four events, winning the 400m individual medley, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly and 400m freestyle.

Madisen Jacques placed first in all four events and swam 100 per cent best times at the Langley Olympians Octoberfest meet at the Walnut Grove pool Saturday, Oct. 8. 20 Langley Olympians swimmers were among 140 participants. (file)

Bae, 15, was first in the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle and 200m butterfly. He also placed second in the 400m individual medley.

Leila Fack, 16 won the 50m freestyle and finished second in the 400m individual medley, and third in the 400m freestyle.

Yeonwoo Choi, 14, placed first in the 100m breaststroke and second in the 200m breaststroke.

Macey Larson, 15 won the 200m breaststroke.

Katelyn Schroeder placed first in the 100m backstroke.

Alex Velicico, 14, placed second in the 200m backstroke, and third in the 100m Backstroke and 400m freestyle events.

Samantha Burwell, 15, placed second in the 100m freestyle.

Guilherme Erani Dwyer, 13, placed second in the 200m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Judy Juggiah, 13, finished second in the 200m breaststroke.

Danny Park, 14, placed second in the 200m butterfly,

Sunny Sandhu , 14, placed second in the 100m backstroke.

Alyssa Beaulieu, 12, was third in the 200m breaststroke.

Piyush Kaul, 17, placed third in the 100m butterfly.

Martyna Zukowska, 13, placed third in the 50m backstroke.

Up next, the LOSC Annual Short Course Invitational, set for Saturday Nov. 5th and Sunday Nov. 6th at the Walnut Grove Pool.

