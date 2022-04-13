Langley Olympians Swim Club hosts long course invitational

LOSC hosted their 18th annual Long Course Invitational swim meet at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool from Saturday April 2 to Sunday April 3. The event drew 650 swimmers. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) member Sienna Harder, 15, won the women’s 13 and over 100 metre breaststroke, and achieved her Canadian swimming trials qualifying time, at the club’s 18th annual Long Course Invitational swim meet. Harder also placed second in the 50m breaststroke.

Held at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool from Saturday April 2 to Sunday April 3, the event drew 650 swimmers including 35 LOSC competitors.

LOSC competitor Gracie Maryschak, 16, placed first in the 200m butterfly; Judy Juggiah, 12, placed second in the 200m butterfly; Alex Velicico, 14, was second in the 100m backstroke; Yeonwoo Choi, 14, placed third in the 400m individual medley; Macey Larson, 14, placed third in the 100m breaststroke; Sam Park, 17, placed third in the 400m individual medley; and Kim Schneider, 17, was third in the 100m backstroke.

Swimmers Danny Park and Keith Vermeulen swam 100 per cent best times in all their events.

Strong showing by LOSC alumni at U Sports

Former LOSC member Josie Field won gold in the 200m butterfly at the U Sport swimming championships held at Laval University in Quebec City at the end of March.

Field, one of three LOSC alumni swimming for UBC at the event, also placed second in the B final for the 50m butterfly and eighth in the A final for the 200m freestyle.

Hugh McNeill won two silver medals, one in the 200m backstroke and the other in the 400m individual medley, as well as bronze in the 100m backstroke. McNeill placed eighth in the 1500m freestyle.

Joshua Kim placed seventh in the B final for the 200m breaststroke and sixth in the C final for the 50m breaststroke.

Another former LOSC competitor, Demetra Sicoli, swimming for the University of Calgary, placed seventh in the C final for the 100m butterfly, fourth in the C final for the 50m butterfly, and eighth in the C final for the 200m butterfly.

The UBC men’s team, the defending champions, won for their 19th national U Sport title, while the women’s UBC Team placed second overall and the women’s University of Calgary team was third.

