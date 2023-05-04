Langley Olympians Swim Club makes multiple podium appearances at Deglau

Two swimmers won three gold medals each

Langley Olympian Swim Club athletes made multiple pdium appearances at the Jessica Deglau Invitational Swim Meet, held at UBC April 28 – 30.

LOSC sent a team of 15 to the event , which drew mnore than 300 competitors.

AlexiaMorgans, 14, won the 400m and 200m individual medley and 200m butterfly events, and also placed second in the 100m butterfly and third in the 200m freestyle.

Leila Fack, 16, placed first in the 200m individual medley, 200m butterfly and in the 100m freestyle. She also placed second in the 200m freestyle.

Katelyn Schroeder, 17, won the 200m and 100m backstroke events. She also placed second in the 200m individual medley, 100m freestyle, and 100m butterfly.

Julia Strojnowska, 16, won the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle, placed second in the 200m butterfly and 200m backstroke, and third in the 200m individual medley.

Macey Larson, 15, placed first in the 100m breaststroke and in the 200m breaststroke..

Aidan Erickson, 18, won the 200m freestyle and placed third in the 200m butterfly.

Jihoon Bae, 15, placed second in the 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly and in the 200m freestyle. He also placed third in the 100m freestyle.

Gui Ernani Dwyer, 14, placed second in the 400m freestyle and 200m backstroke with a time of 2:24.97. He also placed third in the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

Yeonwoo Choi, 15, placed second in the 100m breaststroke and in the 200m breaststroke.

Samantha Burwell, 16, placed third in the 400m individual medley.

Alex Velicico, 15, placed third in the 200m backstroke.

