Langley Olympians swimmers selected for Swim BC provincial training squad

Joshua Kim is one of four Langley Olympians swimmers selected to be a part of Swim BC’s Provincial Training Squad. Dan Ferguson Langley Times file photo

Langley Olympians swimmers Josie Field, Bailey Herbert, Joshua Kim and Hugh McNeill have been selected to be a part of Swim BC’s Provincial Training Squad.

Selected swimmers train in Victoria at the High Performance Center to further develop podium potential and results at major international competitions.

They will also be a part of the Swim BC Team and will compete at the Ontario Junior International Meet in Toronto.

As well, Langley Olympians swimmers Gracie Maryschak, Katelyn Schroeder, Luke Stewart-Beinder, Hugh McNeill, Dylan Thomas and Joshua Kim have been selected to be a part of the Regional Prospects Camps.

To qualify, swimmers must be in the top 15 best scoring swimmers within their age group and gender in the province.

Prospect-level swimmers receive enhanced training opportunities including technical analysis, skilled-based testing and more.

READ MORE: Langley’s Bailey Herbert sets club record at international meet

READ MORE: Gold, bronze for Langley’s Field

READ MORE: Olympians’ Kim swims to nine gold at Victoria meet

READ MORE: Record-breaking day for Langley’s McNeill

Strong showing at SFU meet

The Langley Olympians Swim Club took a total of 36 swimmers to the Simon Fraser University LMR swim on Oct. 14, the first swim meet of the season for the club.

Many Olympians placed in multiple events and swam personal best times.

Madison Belgica placed first in two events; the women’s 12-13 200m individual medley with a time of 2:39.34 as well as the women’s 12-13 400m Freestyle with a time of 5:01.51.

Belgica also placed third in the women’s 12-13 50m freestyle with a time of 30.99 as well as the women’s 12-13 100m Butterfly with a time of 1:16.65.

John Kim finished first in the men’s 14 and over 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:15.53 as well as in the men’s 14 and over 200m backstroke with a time of 2:31.79. Kim placed second in the men’s 14 and over 200m individual medley with a best time of 2:27.82.

Severen Parr placed first in the women’s 14 and over 50m freestyle with a time of 29.10 and first in the women’s 14 and over 200m freestyle with a time of 2:21.11. She also placed third in the women’s 14 and over 100m butterfly with a time of 1:18.78.

Ayush Kaul placed first in the men’s 14 and over 200m individual medley with a best time of 2:23.08.

He placed second in the men’s 14 and over in the 100m butterfly with a best time of 1:04.17 and placed third in the men’s 14 and over 50m freestyle with a time of 27.03.

Milana Solar was first in the women’s 14 and over 400m freestyle with a time of 4:57.87 and first in the women’s 14 and over 200m backstroke with a time of 2:42.39.

Gracie Maryschak placed first in the women’s 12-13 100m butterfly with a best time of 1:14.24. She also placed second in the women’s 12-13 400m freestyle with a time of 5:02.89.

Macey Larson placed second in two events; the women’s 10-11 100m breaststroke with a best time of 1:31.10 and in the women’s 10-11 400m freestyle with a best time of 5:38.71. She also swam 100 per cent personal best times all of her events.

Katelyn Schroeder placed second in the women’s 12-13 200m individual medley with a time of 2:39.38 and second in the women’s 12-13 100m butterfly with a best time of 1:15.78.

Sam Stewart-Beinder placed third in the men’s 12-13 100m breaststroke with a best time of 1:34.04. He also placed third in the men’s 12-13 400m freestyle with a best time of 5:40.73.

Finn Par placed first in the men’s 400m freestyle with a best time of 5:38.09.

Piyush Kaul placed first in the men’s 12-13 50m freestyle with a time of 29.17.

Daniel Hai placed second in the men’s 12-13 400m freestyle with a best time of 5:40.55.

Tyler Friesen placed second in the men’s 12-13 50m freestyle with a time of 29.37.

Minkuk Park placed second in the men’s 12-13 100m butterfly with a time of 1:27.86.

Harmeet Banga placed third in the men’s 14 and over 200m freestyle with a best time of 2:21.48.

Reagan Bedard placed third in the women’s 14 and over 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:27.74.

Brayden Herbert placed third in the men’s 14 and over 100m breaststroke with a best time of 1:50.53.

Minhyuk Park placed third in the men’s 10-11 200m freestyle with a time of 2:52.33.

John Park placed third in the men’s 14 and over 200m individual medley with a time of 2:31.93.

Jihoon Bae, Jenna Friesen and Alexandru Velicico all swam personal best times in all the events they swam this weekend.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.