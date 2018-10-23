Langley Olympians swimmers selected for Swim BC provincial training squad

Langley Olympians swimmers Josie Field, Bailey Herbert, Joshua Kim and Hugh McNeill have been selected to be a part of Swim BC’s Provincial Training Squad.
Selected swimmers train in Victoria at the High Performance Center to further develop podium potential and results at major international competitions.
They will also be a part of the Swim BC Team and will compete at the Ontario Junior International Meet in Toronto.
As well, Langley Olympians swimmers Gracie Maryschak, Katelyn Schroeder, Luke Stewart-Beinder, Hugh McNeill, Dylan Thomas and Joshua Kim have been selected to be a part of the Regional Prospects Camps.
To qualify, swimmers must be in the top 15 best scoring swimmers within their age group and gender in the province.
Prospect-level swimmers receive enhanced training opportunities including technical analysis, skilled-based testing and more.
Langley Olympians’ Bailey Herbert, Hugh McNeill and Josie Field were selected to be a part of Swim BC’s Provincial Training Squad. File photo