Langley para hockey player back from national camp, excited to share learnings with local players

Langley’s Brendon Hurst was amongst the 32 players selected for Canada’s National Para Hockey Team NextGen development camp, held in Montreal from Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 16-19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Brendon Hurst has returned from Canada’s National Para Hockey Team NextGen development camp, held in Montreal from Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 16-19. The camp was an opportunity for the 32 selected players to participate in a variety of on- and off-ice activities, including practices and three intrasquad games. The event was used to help introduce NextGen prospects to Canada’s National Para Hockey Team and to evaluate players in advance of upcoming national team and development team series.

When Hurst received the news that he was selected for the camp, he was thrilled.

“I was over the moon when I found out that I had been chosen to attend the camp,” he said. “It was a great opportunity for me to develop my skills and learn from some of the best players in the country.”

Hurst, who has been playing para hockey for six years, prepared for the camp both physically and mentally.

“I knew that the camp was going to be intense, so I made sure that I was in the best shape possible,” he said. “I also tried to mentally prepare myself for the challenges that I would face.”

During the camp, Hurst had the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, including practices and three intrasquad games. He said that the experience was invaluable.

“The camp was an incredible opportunity for me to develop my skills and learn from some of the best players in the country,” he said. “I also had the chance to meet and interact with some of my hockey heroes, which was a dream come true.”

Hurst, who plays forward, said that he learned a lot from the experience.

“I think the biggest thing that I learned was the importance of teamwork,” he said. “In para hockey, you really have to work together as a team to be successful. I also learned a lot about the mental side of the game, and how to stay focused and positive even when things aren’t going well.”

Hurst said that he was honored to be part of the NextGen program, and that it meant a lot to him to represent his country.

“Playing for Canada is the ultimate goal for any hockey player, and I’m proud to have had the opportunity to represent my country at the camp,” he said.

Hurst also had high praise for his teammates and coaches. “The coaching staff was amazing, and they really helped us to develop our skills and improve as players,” he said. “And my teammates were all incredible players and great people. It was an honor to play with them.”

Now that he’s back in Langley, Hurst is looking forward to putting what he learned at the camp into practice.

“I’m excited to share what I’ve learned with my local hockey community,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to continuing to develop my skills and grow as a player.”

