Langley pickleball tourney hits fundraising target

Langley’s charity pickleball tournament has hit its fundraising goal and will be trying to help out another charity next year.

The Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers – aka the LAPD – raised about $4,000 from July 5 to 7 at their tournament in Langley City’s Douglas Park.

“We were hoping to achieve that, and we did,” said organizer John Robertson.

The local club saw people come from all over B.C. and even into the U.S. and Alberta to play the sport, which involves low nets, hollow plastic balls, and squarish paddles based on ping-pong paddles.

Robertson said pending the last few dollars being counted up, the total will be within $100 of the goal.

This year, all the cash will go to the Douglas Park Community Elementary and the kids there.

“It’ll be an annual event,” said Robertson, but he said each year a different local charity will benefit.

