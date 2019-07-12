Players at the LAPD pickleball tournament. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley pickleball tourney hits fundraising target

The players raised about $4,000 for Douglas Park Community Elementary

Langley’s charity pickleball tournament has hit its fundraising goal and will be trying to help out another charity next year.

The Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers – aka the LAPD – raised about $4,000 from July 5 to 7 at their tournament in Langley City’s Douglas Park.

“We were hoping to achieve that, and we did,” said organizer John Robertson.

The local club saw people come from all over B.C. and even into the U.S. and Alberta to play the sport, which involves low nets, hollow plastic balls, and squarish paddles based on ping-pong paddles.

Robertson said pending the last few dollars being counted up, the total will be within $100 of the goal.

This year, all the cash will go to the Douglas Park Community Elementary and the kids there.

“It’ll be an annual event,” said Robertson, but he said each year a different local charity will benefit.

READ MORE: Pickleball players raise money for Langley school

Previous story
Edmonton Eskimos hand B.C. Lions ugly 33-6 loss
Next story
Vancouver Island rugby star bound for Tokyo Olympics

Just Posted

Cancer Drivers car wash coming to Langley-Surrey border

The fundraiser will help get cancer patients to their appointments free of charge

Screaming man wielding axe in Langley a possible false alarm

An extensive search failed to turn up anyone running around on Walnut Grove trails

UPDATE: Shots ring out in Langley residential neighbourhood

Mounties have re-opened streets in Willoughby after investigating shots fired

Colossus Langley screens anti-abortion film

Theatre one of two B.C. Cineplex locations showing ‘Unplanned’ this weekend

Langley elementary summer school closed after false alarm gas leak

Summer school will be back in session on Friday

Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake Beach closed because of E. coli

Water testing results by Monday

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey

Police seek witnesses after crash in Newton, in the 6300-block of 128th Street

Hot food, BBQs, banned in B.C. park as momma bear sniffs out picnics

All hot food and any type of cooking or barbecuing is banned in Coquitlam’s Mundy Park

Most Read