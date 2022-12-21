Langley players named to Teams B.C. for Winter Games

Two males and one female player named to rosters

Three Langley players have been named to the rosters of the U18 female and U16 male teams that will represent B.C. at the Canada Winter Games.

Molly Cole, Kaleb Hartmann and Jakob Oreskovic all got their start with the Langley Minor Hockey Association, and currently play at the Delta Hockey Academy.

In March, Cole played for Delta Hockey Academy at the Female U18 Prep Western Championship, where Delta finished second following a 3-2 loss to RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna in the final.

Oreskovic was signed by the Langley-based WHL Vancouver Giants in May.

Giants B.C. Scout Kelly Kursteiner described Oreskovic as “a strong two-way player who plays a consistent, 200-foot game.”

In June, Hartmann signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

T-Birds Director of Player Personnel Cal Filson called Hartmann “defensively sound [with] a great shot, along with a solid offensive zone awareness.”

Final 20-player rosters for the two B.C. teams were announced Dec. 18.

The process to select the female U18 Team BC began back in April, when 177 athletes participated in two open camps, in Salmon Arm and Richmond.

Head Coach Kris Hogg called it “the hardest selection process I have been a part of, and each player gave it everything they had. Now we move ahead with more preparation heading into the Canada Winter Games and I am extremely excited to continue the growth of this group, on-and-off the ice, as we prepare for the biggest stage in P.E.I.”

Picking the Male U16 Team BC began back in March 2022, with 327 athletes participating in five regional camps, two in Vancouver, and one each of Penticton, Victoria and Prince George.

Male U16 Head coach Brad Bowen said “each spot on this team, the players have had to earn it, and I think that is what is going to make this team successful. The local club teams have done a great job developing these players and their skill set. Prep Camp was extremely competitive and the group came ready to compete. I think they are going to make this province very proud.”

2023 Canada Winter Games will take place Feb. 18 to March 5, in Prince Edward Island.

