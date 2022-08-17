Langley players on Team B.C. at the Box Lacrosse Nationals have a winning history

As novice players, they played for a team that didnl’t lose a single game for an entire season

Team B.C. at the 2022 Minor Box Lacrosse National underway at the Langley Events Centre includes several members of the Langley Thunder Novice A1 Box Lacrosse team of nine- and 10-year olds in 2018 (pictured) who went undefeated for the entire season, winning 38 games in a row. (file)

Langley players are a big part of Team B.C. at the 2022 Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals, now underway at the Langley Events Centre (LEC).

On the roster of the U14 boys team are seven Langley players, six whom were listed on the Langley Thunder Novice A1 Box Lacrosse team of nine- and 10-year olds in 2018, a powerhouse team that was undefeated for the entire season, winning 38 games in a row, including four shut-outs.

They are Marcus Khan, Madden Bakatsis, Mason Eastgate, Max Goller, Grayson Pinchin, Owen Van Ryn, along with alternate Jovin Gill.

They were members of the novice team that went 18-0 in three tournaments, bringing home three gold medals; the Salmon Festival Tournament in Richmond, the Calgary Canada Tournament and Crosby Novice All Star Tournament in Burnaby, which is considered the provincials for their age group.

Team B.C. Girls U14 has two Langley players, Alia Guercio and Makenna Hanley.

Hosted by the Langley Minor Lacrosse Association, teams representing five provinces are competing in the 12U and 14U divisions for boys and the 14U division for girls with all the games at LEC.

“We are looking forward to hosting some of the top youth lacrosse talent in these age groups to Langley Events Centre,” said Alex Vanichuk, the president of Langley Minor Lacrosse.

“Our players have been working hard for this opportunity and are excited for the chance to wear their province’s colours as we go for the gold medal.”

British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario will battle in the 12U Division with the winner taking home the E.G. Dopp Trophy.

The U14U Division will compete for the Commissioner’s Trophy and five provinces – B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Nova Scotia – will be represented.

And finally, B.C., Ontario and Nova Scotia will have representatives in the 14U Girls Division with the Rose Engemann Trophy at stake.

Games run in the arena bowl and fieldhouse at Langley Events Centre with scheduled start times of 9:00am, 10:30am, 12:00pm, 1:30pm, 3:00pm and 4:30pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Friday’s schedule features no games in either the 1:30pm or 4:30pm time slots while Saturday’s medal games are set for 9:30am, 11:30am and 1:30pm with the gold medal games scheduled for the arena bowl and the bronze medal games in the fieldhouse.

Admission to watch the action is free except for the final day (Saturday, Aug. 20) when it will be $10 for a day pass while those 12 and under will be admitted for free.