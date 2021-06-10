Langley players sign with SFU Softball

Infielder Jasmine Polajzar and outfielder Abby McGlynn will play for the only NCAA team in Canada

Langley’s Abby McGlynn and Jasmine Polajzar have committed to play softball at Simon Fraser University next season. (Contributed photos)

Two players who started their athletic careers in Langley youth leagues have been signed by Simon Fraser University.

Infielder Jasmine Polajzar and outfielder Abby McGlynn are among eight student athletes from Canadian high schools in five provinces who signed national letters of intent in May for the 2021 recruiting class.

Polajzar, a Langley resident who attends Yale Secondary in Abbotsford, plays for the Delta Fastpitch and White Rock Renegades.

An honour roll student, she is interested in studying psychology at SFU with an eye towards a career in law.

Polajzar is a power-hitting shortstop who hit 13 home runs during the 2019 season and followed that with a stellar 2020 season, hitting .472 with a .693 slugging percentage. Polajzar was near flawless in the field with a .938 fielding percentage. She earned a silver medal at the 2019 U16A BC Provincial Championships with White Rock Renegades after winning bronze with Prince George Thunderbirds at the 2017 U14B BC Provincials.

“Staying in Canada was a huge perk for me, and being able to represent our country in the NCAA is a huge honour,” said Polajzar.

READ ALSO: Xtreme stop Fury to take gold

McGlynn, who attends Walnut Grove Secondary School, plays for the Surrey Storm .

She carries a 3.8 grade point average at Walnut Grove and plans to study criminology at SFU.

While primarily an outfielder, McGlynn also pitches, and she helped Surrey Storm03 to the 2017 Canadian Championship, not allowing an earned run in 17 innings pitched over seven games.

McGlynn also picked up bronze medals at the 2018 BC Summer Games and 2018 U16A Provincial Championships.

“SFU gives me a chance to play close to home while still pursuing high level NCAA softball,” said McGlynn.

“The coaches and players made me feel welcomed and part of the team from the beginning.”

READ ALSO: Devils bronzed at U10 provincial championships

Simon Fraser University softball coach Tina Andreana said “as Canada’s only NCAA softball program my vision is to bring together the top players from across the country to represent SFU and to represent Canada every year. For us, every time we put on the jersey to compete in the NCAA we are representing our school and our country. It is a unique experience.”

LangleySFUSoftball