Langley’s Abby McGlynn and Jasmine Polajzar have committed to play softball at Simon Fraser University next season. (Contributed photos)

Langley’s Abby McGlynn and Jasmine Polajzar have committed to play softball at Simon Fraser University next season. (Contributed photos)

Langley players sign with SFU Softball

Infielder Jasmine Polajzar and outfielder Abby McGlynn will play for the only NCAA team in Canada

Two players who started their athletic careers in Langley youth leagues have been signed by Simon Fraser University.

Infielder Jasmine Polajzar and outfielder Abby McGlynn are among eight student athletes from Canadian high schools in five provinces who signed national letters of intent in May for the 2021 recruiting class.

Polajzar, a Langley resident who attends Yale Secondary in Abbotsford, plays for the Delta Fastpitch and White Rock Renegades.

An honour roll student, she is interested in studying psychology at SFU with an eye towards a career in law.

Polajzar is a power-hitting shortstop who hit 13 home runs during the 2019 season and followed that with a stellar 2020 season, hitting .472 with a .693 slugging percentage. Polajzar was near flawless in the field with a .938 fielding percentage. She earned a silver medal at the 2019 U16A BC Provincial Championships with White Rock Renegades after winning bronze with Prince George Thunderbirds at the 2017 U14B BC Provincials.

“Staying in Canada was a huge perk for me, and being able to represent our country in the NCAA is a huge honour,” said Polajzar.

READ ALSO: Xtreme stop Fury to take gold

McGlynn, who attends Walnut Grove Secondary School, plays for the Surrey Storm .

She carries a 3.8 grade point average at Walnut Grove and plans to study criminology at SFU.

While primarily an outfielder, McGlynn also pitches, and she helped Surrey Storm03 to the 2017 Canadian Championship, not allowing an earned run in 17 innings pitched over seven games.

McGlynn also picked up bronze medals at the 2018 BC Summer Games and 2018 U16A Provincial Championships.

“SFU gives me a chance to play close to home while still pursuing high level NCAA softball,” said McGlynn.

“The coaches and players made me feel welcomed and part of the team from the beginning.”

READ ALSO: Devils bronzed at U10 provincial championships

Simon Fraser University softball coach Tina Andreana said “as Canada’s only NCAA softball program my vision is to bring together the top players from across the country to represent SFU and to represent Canada every year. For us, every time we put on the jersey to compete in the NCAA we are representing our school and our country. It is a unique experience.”

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleySFUSoftball

Previous story
Three Vancouver Giants win four player of the year awards

Just Posted

New Langley dining establishment The Barley Merchant was staffing up to open. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
With the end of the ‘circuit breaker,’ staff are being hired and new looks are being unveiled

With the end of the “circuit breaker” and return of dining-in, the… Continue reading

Langley’s Abby McGlynn and Jasmine Polajzar have committed to play softball at Simon Fraser University next season. (Contributed photos)
Langley players sign with SFU Softball

Infielder Jasmine Polajzar and outfielder Abby McGlynn will play for the only NCAA team in Canada

Walnut Grove gardener Valerie Low looking at the Phoebe Noble geranium. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Hardy geraniums prove sound, colourful addition

A local gardening expert suggests mixing in a few highly durable perennials to fill the flower beds

Aldergrove Community Secondary’s Blood club donated flowers and cards to staff and volunteers. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Aldergrove students inspire 12 new blood donors

Canadian Blood Services staff and volunteers received flowers and hand written notes from students

The vigil and walk will take place at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Fraser Highway. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley vigil to honour victims of residential schools

Elders and school survivors are expected to speak at the Friday, June 11 event

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Remi Frederick receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 26 in Washington State. Canada’s rate of new infections has fallen below the United States for the first time in two months. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
COVID-19 infections in Canada at lowest level since September, latest numbers show

Canada’s rate of new infections also fell below the United States for the first time in two months.

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Threatening note at Kent Elementary ‘appears to be prank’: Agassiz RCMP

Police will have increased presence to ensure safety, spokesperson said

White Rock’s 14635 Marine Dr. has been listed for $3,998,000. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: ‘Whimsical fairy tale’ B.C. house listed for $4 million

Owner wants to sell waterfront home in White Rock so she can buy a castle in France

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service set up a live trap on Ben McGuffie’s property on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Ben McGuffie
B.C. winery operator throws rock to protect his goats from menacing grizzly

The big bears are rare for Quadra Island, especially in the populated areas

A person wound up in the hospital after an aggressive deer attacked them while walking their dog. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley woman in hospital after deer attack while out for dog walk

Attack occurred while walking dog during first week of fawning season

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Talking vaping with students against principal’s orders gets B.C. teacher reprimanded

Conversations took place at a secondary school in School District 70 Pacific Rim

Most Read