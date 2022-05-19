Langley prepares for Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships in June

Preparations are underway for the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley, an event that is expected to draw some of the best athletes in Canada to compete over four days in June.
Co-hosted by the Township of Langley and the Langley Mustangs Track and Field club, the event will take place at the Mustangs home stadium at McLeod Athletic Oval from June 22 to June 26.
Members of the local organizing committee, comprised of community volunteers and members of the Langley Mustangs, are getting ready.
Brent Dolfo, local organizing committee chair, was “thrilled to welcome all the participants and spectators to this event.”
“This will be an incredible opportunity to watch some of Canada’s top athletes compete on the road to international competitions around the world,” said Dolfo.
Township mayor Jack Froese said “through our many first-class recreational and sport facilities, the Township has always been an advocate for the importance of sport and we look forward to welcoming all participants and spectators to McLeod Athletic Park this June.”
Serving as the trials for the World Athletics Championships, the event is expected to bring in Canada’s elite track and field athletes, including Olympic champions Andre De Grasse and Damian Warner, for national championship competition in senior, U20, para athletics and combined events.
Originally, the Township was awarded the 2021 and 2022 editions of the event, back in July 2017.
But with the pandemic-forced postponement of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, along with Athletics Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic Trials, the Langley date were changed and the Township is now hosting the 2022 and 2023 events.
The 10km, 20km and 35km race walk championship events will take place June 22 at Mission Raceway Park.
More information about ticket and volunteering can be found at https://athletics.ca/events/2022-canadian-track-field-championships.
