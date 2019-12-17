Langley Rams star running back No. 7, Andrew Pocrnic has signed with BC Lions. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Rams Andrew Pocrnic signs with BC Lions

‘I want to be a 10-year pro,’ star running back says

BC Lions Football Club has signed Langley Rams star running back Andrew Pocrnic.

“I want to be a 10-year pro,” Pocrnic told the Langley Advance Times.

“I want to be an asset.”

Pocrnic was a major catalyst for the Langley Rams squad that won the Cullen Cup and advanced all the way to the Canadian Bowl.

By the time regular season play had ended, he’s set a league record for the most touchdowns in a season, bringing his tally to 27.

Pocrnic also set records for most rushing yards in a season at more than 1,100, most touchdowns in a game (six). most rushing touchdowns in a season (26), most touchdowns in consecutive games (12), most points in a season (1672).

He was also rushing leader for the season.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Andrew Pocrnic broke records as Langley Rams wrapped up undefeated season with win against Kamloops

READ MORE: Langley Rams running back Pocrnic named player of the week

Prior to joining the Rams, Pocrnic spent two seasons (2017-18) with the BCFC’s Kamloops Broncos and recorded 667 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 20 games over those two seasons.

He spent one season (2016) in U Sports with the Carleton Ravens.


