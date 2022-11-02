Langley Rams are looking for a new head coach. Here’s why.

Cory Philpot, who led the Langley Rams to their first Canadian Bowl as head coach, is moving on to SFU. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Rams have a head coach vacancy to fill.

It won’t be Cory Philpot, who is moving on after leading the team to their first Canadian Bowl championship in 2021, and won’t be Howie Zaron, the previous head coach, who was suspended in 2020 after he was charged with a drug offense — even though he was later found not guilty.

An online ad said the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) team was looking “for our next head coach to lead us into 2023 and beyond” specifying a “strong leader with a passion for football looking to guide this program in a great community.”

READ ALSO: Langley Rams hire ex-BC Lions star Cory Philpot as new head coach

Philpot said he was going to Simon Fraser University as a recruiter for the Simon Fraser Red Leafs football team, who play in NCAA Division II and are the only Canadian university affiliated with the U.S.-based National Collegiate Athletic Association.

“I’ve had a good run with the Rams,” remarked Philpot, who said he appreciated the opportunity to coach the team.

A separate Rams post thanked Philpot for “stepping up to the plate and coaching the Rams for two seasons.”

”Whatever he [Philpot] does next, we know he will excel at, and continue to impact lives,” the post sad.

In July, Zaron posted a league message to his Facebook page that said a ban against him coaching would remain in effect, for “non-compliance” with restrictions imposed after he was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

READ ALSO: Former Langley Rams head coach not guilty on drug charge

“Further, the CJFL is imposing a $3,000 fine to the Langley Rams for non-compliance with the restrictions terms as outlined,” the message went on to say.

Alleged infractions included Zaron travelling to the Canadian Bowl with the Rams team “when there were numerous other flights he could have taken.”

“There was additional information about Mr. Zaron attending Langley Ram [sic] events, especially the recent Langley Rams golf tournament,” the statement went on to say.

“All of these were with the knowledge, consent and/or support of the Langley Rams and contrary to the previous agreed terms.”

Zaron’s response: “I was on a public plane with 300 people, not just the team,” and he attended the golf tournament “as a fan.”

He described the situation as “definitely frustrating.”

Former Langley Rams head coach Howie Zaron remains suspended by the league despite being found not guilty on the drug charges that initially led to his suspension. (file)

Zaron told the Langley Advance Times he is keeping his hand in by “helping out” with a youth league, adding he hasn’t decided if he wants to return when his suspension is up. He is only banned from coaching at CJFL.

Rams president Derek Henneberry called the extended suspension “silly,” and predicted Zaron would “annihilate” the decision, if he had the resources to mount a challenge.

As for the search for a coach, Henneberry said whoever it is, they will likely be hired on a one-year contract, indicating it would have a renewal option.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to the league for comment.

LangleyLangley Rams