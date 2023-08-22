Langley Rams, seen here during their first home game of the season on Aug. 5, saw their trip to Kelowna to play on Saturday, Aug. 19, called off due to the current wild fire situation. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times files )

Langley Rams, seen here during their first home game of the season on Aug. 5, saw their trip to Kelowna to play on Saturday, Aug. 19, called off due to the current wild fire situation. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times files )

Langley Rams away game canceled by fire

Trip to Kelowna to play Okanagan Sun called off

Wildfires forced the cancellation of the Langley Rams scheduled Saturday, Aug. 19 Apple Bowl game in Kelowna against the Okanagan Sun.

A B.C. Football Conference announcement advised the game would be moved to a future date.

“Our thoughts are with the city of Kelowna and its residents,” it said.

READ ALSO: Nearly 60 structures confirmed lost or damaged in Central Okanagan wildfires

“We’ll work with the league to reschedule the game, likely in October, just before playoffs,” team president Dana Matheson told the Langley Advance Times.

Rams are scheduled to play the Kamloops Broncos next Saturday, Aug. 26 at McLeod Stadium, with kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

“It’s our alumni game,” Matheson explained.

“We’ll be celebrating 75 years of Rams football. Our last home game saw a crowd of over 1500 people and we’re looking to pack McLeod again! The club is starting to really come together and we’re excited to get going, coming off a bye week.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A big win at home for Langley Rams

This year, the seven BCFC teams will again play a 10-game regular season schedule with two bye weeks per team.

BCFC play-offs will take place over the Oct. 21-22 weekend when the top four teams advance to the post-season.

Oct. 28 is the date set for the Cullen Cup BCFC championship game, which will take place at the home of the highest-seeded remaining team.

BCFC champions will host the Canadian Bowl on Nov. 11 against either the Prairie football conference or Ontario football conference champions who will battle two weeks earlier in a national semi-final.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Langley Rams

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Twins benefiting from weekend tourney

Just Posted

Chris Helkenberg posted about finding a GoPro lost since 2012 in Cultus Lake, and the owner responded. (Aquatic Monkey/ Facebook)
GoPro lost while cliff-diving at Cultus Lake resurfaces 12 years later

Langley Rams, seen here during their first home game of the season on Aug. 5, saw their trip to Kelowna to play on Saturday, Aug. 19, called off due to the current wild fire situation. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times files )
Langley Rams away game canceled by fire

Some Langley Mounties will be joining the fire fight, a spokesperson said. RCMP have released pictures of officers at the scene of various wildfires in the province. (RCMP)
Langley RCMP to join wildfire fight

Participants in the third annual slo-pitch tournament hosted by the Nate D Foundation share an embrace. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Murrayville family’s 3rd annual charity tournament raises $20,000