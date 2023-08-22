Langley Rams away game canceled by fire

Trip to Kelowna to play Okanagan Sun called off

Langley Rams, seen here during their first home game of the season on Aug. 5, saw their trip to Kelowna to play on Saturday, Aug. 19, called off due to the current wild fire situation. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times files )

Wildfires forced the cancellation of the Langley Rams scheduled Saturday, Aug. 19 Apple Bowl game in Kelowna against the Okanagan Sun.

A B.C. Football Conference announcement advised the game would be moved to a future date.

“Our thoughts are with the city of Kelowna and its residents,” it said.

“We’ll work with the league to reschedule the game, likely in October, just before playoffs,” team president Dana Matheson told the Langley Advance Times.

Rams are scheduled to play the Kamloops Broncos next Saturday, Aug. 26 at McLeod Stadium, with kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

“It’s our alumni game,” Matheson explained.

“We’ll be celebrating 75 years of Rams football. Our last home game saw a crowd of over 1500 people and we’re looking to pack McLeod again! The club is starting to really come together and we’re excited to get going, coming off a bye week.”

This year, the seven BCFC teams will again play a 10-game regular season schedule with two bye weeks per team.

BCFC play-offs will take place over the Oct. 21-22 weekend when the top four teams advance to the post-season.

Oct. 28 is the date set for the Cullen Cup BCFC championship game, which will take place at the home of the highest-seeded remaining team.

BCFC champions will host the Canadian Bowl on Nov. 11 against either the Prairie football conference or Ontario football conference champions who will battle two weeks earlier in a national semi-final.