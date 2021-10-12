Langley Rams defeat Valley Huskers 27-4

Fifth in a row for undefeated B.C. Conference leader

Langley Rams celebrated their fifth win a row Saturday, Oct. 9 at McLeod stadium. (Langley Advance Times file)

It was billed as a battle for Fraser Valley supremacy, with the Langley Rams hosting the Valley Huskers at Mcleod on Saturday, Oct. 9 in the rain at McLeod stadium in Langley.

Rams were leading 6-3 at the half, then opened it up in the final quarter.

Running back Joel Klaassen carried the ball nine times for 116 yards and quarterback Michael Calvert rushed for a touchdown on three carries.

Final score was 27-4, with three Rams touchdowns coming from Calvert, Viani and Howard Jiao, with Tato Ferreyro Araya accounting for two field goals, plus two converts.

Kicker Ethan Homan of the Huskers got them on the scoreboard with a field goal in the second quarter and a single in the third.

Huskers offensive attack was stymied by the Rams, limiting the rival team’s passing game to just 35 yards.

Rams defensive lineman Jesse Goedman dominated the field with three solo tackles, a sack and a 42-yard interception for a touchdown.

Matteo Viani also got into the end zone with a fumble recovery which he returned five yards for a score and Pauljeet Dhami had a pair of sacks, three solo tackles and five assisted stops.

Rams lead the British Columbia conference of the Canadian Junior Football League, with five wins and no losses, the only undefeated team.

Huskers are fourth with six wins and two losses.

Saturday, Oct 17, Rams, have an away game against the Westshore Rebels on the island at Starlight Stadium at 4 p.m. Rebels will be looking to avenge their 37-7 drubbing by Langley on Oct. 2, at McLeod .

Archive video of the Oct. 9 game can viewed online by clicking here.

