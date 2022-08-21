Langley Rams end losing streak at expense of Kamloops Broncos winning streak

Langley Rams quarterback Tristen Secord-Yanciw, seen here during an earlier game against the Okanagan Sun, carried the ball for a touchdown against Kamloops Broncos on route to a 24-6 win that ended a three-game losing streak for the defending Canadian Bowl champions. (Langley Rams Facebook)

Defending Canadian Bowl champion Langley Rams finally found their first win of the season on Saturday, Aug. 20, with a dominating game on both sides of the ball against Kamloops Broncos at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops.

Ground and pound appeared to be the strategy as the Rams called 38 run plays and gained 254 yards, scoring three touchdowns.

Steven Dilorenzo carried his club with 118 yards on 14 carries, while Hunter Norman, Caleb Wheeler and quarterback Tristen Secord-Yanciw each scored touchdowns.

On the defensive side, the Rams held the hometown Broncos to 135 yards of total offence. Kinneth Balucos had an interception and three tackles to lead the visitors and Cole Barron had a sack.

The only Broncos points came from their kicker Kaidence Keepness who booted a pair of field goals from 16 and 28 yards out.

It ended a three game losing streak for the Rams, who had averaged just seven points in their last two games.

Kamloops was briefly in the lead 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, but after that, Langley took the lead for the rest of the game, 10-3 at the end of the second quarter, 17-6 at the third, before wrapping things up 24-6.

Kamloops had been having a good season up until Saturday, off to one of the best starts in franchise history, that included their first-ever win against Nanaimo.

Next Saturday, Aug. 27th, the Rams will host the VI Raiders at McLeod Park at 4 p.m.

