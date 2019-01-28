Langley Rams football team adds talent

Brycen Mayoh has been signed by the Langley Rams.

Brycen Mayoh, the Canadian Junior Football League’s 2017 most outstanding offensive player. has been signed by the Langley Rams football team.

Mayoh, 21, comes to the Rams out of the University of Calgary, where he was a special teams standout for the Dinos football team in 2018.

He is a 6’1″ 185 pound graduate of Port Coquitlam’s Terry Fox Secondary, who joined the VI Raiders program in 2016 and had a banner season in leading the Nanaimo squad to a BCFC Cullen Cup championship in 2017.

Mayoh led the BCFC in receiving in 2017 with 44 receptions for 805 yards and 12 touchdowns, led the BCFC in punt returns with a 16.0 yard average on 34 carries for 545 yards, and also led the the league in kickoff returns.

Last season at the University of Calgary, Mayoh led the Dinos in kickoff returns with a 22.5 yard average on eight carries for 180 yards and was second on the team in punt returns with 25 carries for 189 yards and a 7.56 yard average.

Also joining the Rams are Jesse Zajaros, the Kamloops Broncos 2017 BCFC allstar who played for the McMaster Marauders this past season, along with 2018 junior national team member and former Valley Husker running back Keegan Vicklund

As well, the team announced Carlo DeCoste, a 2016 BC high school football AAA all star, has committed to play for the Rams.

DeCoste, a 6’1″ 280lb defensive lineman, is a product of the Notre Dame Jugglers high school football program.