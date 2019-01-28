Brycen Mayoh has been signed by the Langley Rams.

Langley Rams football team adds talent

Signings include Brycen Mayoh, Canadian Junior Football League’s most outstanding offensive player

Brycen Mayoh, the Canadian Junior Football League’s 2017 most outstanding offensive player. has been signed by the Langley Rams football team.

Mayoh, 21, comes to the Rams out of the University of Calgary, where he was a special teams standout for the Dinos football team in 2018.

He is a 6’1″ 185 pound graduate of Port Coquitlam’s Terry Fox Secondary, who joined the VI Raiders program in 2016 and had a banner season in leading the Nanaimo squad to a BCFC Cullen Cup championship in 2017.

Mayoh led the BCFC in receiving in 2017 with 44 receptions for 805 yards and 12 touchdowns, led the BCFC in punt returns with a 16.0 yard average on 34 carries for 545 yards, and also led the the league in kickoff returns.

Last season at the University of Calgary, Mayoh led the Dinos in kickoff returns with a 22.5 yard average on eight carries for 180 yards and was second on the team in punt returns with 25 carries for 189 yards and a 7.56 yard average.

READ MORE: Langley Rams downed by Saskatoon Hilltops at Canadian Bowl

Also joining the Rams are Jesse Zajaros, the Kamloops Broncos 2017 BCFC allstar who played for the McMaster Marauders this past season, along with 2018 junior national team member and former Valley Husker running back Keegan Vicklund

As well, the team announced Carlo DeCoste, a 2016 BC high school football AAA all star, has committed to play for the Rams.

DeCoste, a 6’1″ 280lb defensive lineman, is a product of the Notre Dame Jugglers high school football program.

Previous story
VIDEO: Giants’ winning streak ends with shootout

Just Posted

VIDEO: Giants’ winning streak ends with shootout

The Langley-based team will be playing again in Kamloops this Wednesday.

Young Lower Mainland curlers bring home third national gold

Team BC, headed by skip Tyler Tardi, emerged triumphant – again – from the Canadian juniors Sunday.

Former Langley councillor passes

Former auctioneer and Township alderman, Frank Shuster, dies at 83.

Fraser Valley women’s hockey action continues in Langley

After three games against Vancouver Island this weekend, Rush will take on the Okanagan next weekend

VIDEO: Late goal against Rockets lifts Giants to eighth straight win

Lower Mainland’s major junior hockey team is back on home ice Sunday at Langley Event Centre

REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Sudden closure of Surrey trampoline park prompts outcry

Business has operated in building near Pattullo Bridge since early 2016

Senior shot dead in east Vancouver

A 69-year-old man is the victim of the city’s second homicide of 2019

Canadian man, 61, arrested in China on fraud charges: local media

Reports say a 61-year-old Canadian is accused of trying to defraud an unnamed entertainment company

Trans Mountain pipeline work destroyed salmon habitat: scientist

Biologist calls the work on the Stewart Creek crossing in Chilliwack ‘amateur hour’

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas splits legislature looting spree open

Long road to accountability began with MLA disclosures

Four charged in Canada Day killing in Kelowna

Three men and one woman are charged with manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Esa Carriere

B.C. man captures moment comet smashes into super blood wolf moon

Victoria amateur photographer videos first ever lunar impact during an eclipse

Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver

The surgery will create nostril openings and use the tip of her ear to replace the melted bone and skin

Most Read