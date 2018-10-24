Langley Rams Kyle Clarot named top defensive back by BCFC

Won rookie of the year last season

Kyle Clarot of the Langley Rams is one of the British Columbia Football Conference 2018 Major Award Winners (BCFC).

Clarot was named Top Defensive Back after he recorded 36 tackles, one sack, four intersecptions and nine passes batted down.

READ MORE: Clarot wins rookie of the year

In his first season with the Langley Rams, Clarot earned defensive all-star honours, the lone member of the Rams selected.

He also won BC Junior Football Conference’s rookie of the year award last year.

At the time, Rams interim head coach Jeff Alamolhoda described Clarot as “a leader for our defence.”

When the Rams recruited Clarot from the Langley Stampeders midget football team, they knew he could be a difference maker.

“His intangibles surprised us — his work ethic, his toughness, his physicality — and he imposed those right away,” Alamolhoda said.

Alamolhoda mentioned a defensive meeting when the coaching staff asked each player why they played the game.

“Kyle’s reason stood out a little bit, it was different,” Alamolhoda explained.

“He said the game of football gave him a rush and it was exciting and exhilarating for him for him.

“And he plays like that, with that energy and that effort.”

Clarot played soccer, basketball and ball hockey as well, growing up, but loved the physicality of football.

When the Rams recruited Clarot, they envisioned him specifically for the halfback position.

He had primarily played corner before that.

“He is a prototypical Canadian defensive back,” Alamolhoda said.

“If he continues to build on his off-season training and development as an athlete … he has the ability in my opinion to play at any level in Canada.”

For his part, Clarot would love to play professionally down the road. He knows that he needs to work on his strength — he is six-foot-two and 165 pounds — but what he may lack in that department, he more than makes up for with his cerebral understanding on the field.

“For Kyle, the sky is the limit,” Alamolhoda said.

Other 2018 Major Award Winners announced by BCFC Oct. 22 included:

Top Offensive Lineman

Derek Walde-Kamloops Broncos

Top Defensive Lineman

Skye King-Langley Rams

Top Linebacker

Conor Richard-Okanagan Sun

Top Offensive Back

Rhett Williams / RB / VI Raiders

Top Receiver

Anthony Dyck-Valley Huskers

Top Special Team Player

Conor Richard-Okanagan Sun

(Richard tied the BCFC record with six blocked kicks)

CJFL Nominee for Top Return Specialist

Brandon Poulin-Valley Huskers

Ranji Mattu Coach of the Year

Bob Reist-Valley Huskers

Rookie of the Year

Eli-Nelms / REC/ Horton-VI Raiders

Outstanding Defensive Player

Conor Richard / LB / Okanagan Sun

Outstanding Offensive Player

Julian Wytinck / QB / Valley Huskers

This Sunday, Oct 28 the BCFC championship, the Cullen Cup takes place with Oakanogan Sun and Langley Rams at the the Apple Bowl.