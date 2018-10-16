Langley Rams look for repeat victory Saturday, heading into semifinals

Finishing second in the regular season, Langley hosts its first playoff game in four years.

Langley Rams are hoping to fill the stands at McLeod Athletic Park, as they play host to their first semifinal matchup of the year against Nanaimo Saturday.

This is their first playoff game at home since 2014, explained club president Dana Matheson. The last three years they’ve been on the road for playoffs.

“This will be a very exciting game to say the least as the Raiders are a very well-coached football club with some playmakers on office capable of putting numbers up fast on offence,” Matheson said.

Rams defeated the defending Cullen Cup Champion Vancouver Island Raiders two weeks ago, 27-10, and are hoping for a repeat.

Gates open at MAP at 2 p.m., with the game getting underway at 4 p.m.

“We expect a big crowd,” said Matheson. “So, we encourage fans to come early and settle in for what we hope is a great game.”

Since going 1-3 to start the season, the Rams have peeled off six wins in a row and statistically speaking boast the best defence in the BC football conference, he said.

Interim head coach Howie Zaron concurred, optimistic about their chances heading into the semifinals.

“I’m extremely proud of how this team has come together down the stretch. This is a focused group playing for one another and we feel good about the brand of football that we’ve been playing and how we’re rolling into the post season,” Zaron told the Langley Advance.

Matheson want families to come out and take in what he calls “affordable and entertaining playoff action on what will be a glorious day in Langley.”

Children 11 years and younger get in free.

“There is no better place to be on a crisp fall afternoon that watching post season CJFL action,” he concluded.

