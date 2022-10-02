Langley Rams, seen here during an August game, have kept their playoff hopes alive with a 29-16 victory on home turf at McLeod Stadium in Langley Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1.

Langley Rams maintain grip on final playoff berth with win over Prince George

Challenge for Kamloops Broncos, who are hoping to displace the Rams, just got tougher

It was a crucial game for the Langley Rams, and the defending Canadian Bowl champions rose to the occasion, downing Prince George Kodiaks 29-16 on home turf at McLeod Stadium in Langley Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1.

It was the final game of the 2022 regular season for the Rams, who currently sit in the final playoff spot, with the Kamloops Broncos looking to displace them as the season winds down.

Langley’s win means Kamloops will have to win their final two games to leapfrog the Rams.

READ ALSO: Second road trip win for Langley Rams as they down VI raiders

Rams were leading 8-0 at the end of the first quarter, increasing the margin to 22-1 by the end of the second.

Kodiaks narrowed the gap to 22-8 in the third and scored again in the fourth, but the Rams also added to their lead to keep Prince George at bay.

Caleb Wheeler, Ryan Goeson, and Derek Best had touchdowns for Langley, while kicker Tato Ferreyro Araya accounted for nine points, inclduing two field goals.

The win came a week after a 42-10 defeat of the Rams on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the hands of the Okanagan Sun at the Apple Bowl, an outcome that clinched first place for the Sun and guaranteed them home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Rams scored eight of their 10 points in the fourth quarter with their lone touchdown being a passing play from quarterback Trey Jones to receiver Beckham Dickie.

On Friday, Sept. 30, Langley Rams lineman Nikos Lazarakis was named to the B.C. Conference All-Stars, the fourth consecutive season for the 6’2” 320 lb. Richmond native.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Rams edged out of first Cascade Cup by Valley Huskers

FootballLangleyLangley Rams

