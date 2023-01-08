Langley Rams new head coach no stranger to team

Langley Rams have have hired former Canadian Bowl quarterback Jordan McCarty as head coach. McCarty has worked as the receiver’s coach and recruiter with the SFU program in the NCAA. (Rams Facebook)

A familiar name to Langley Rams fans and players, Jordan McCarty — the quarterback who led the Langley team to a Canadian Bowl appearance in 2014 — will take command as head coach in 2023.

For the past three seasons, McCarty has been the Rams quarterback coach and helped them to the 2021 Canadian Bowl championship win.

Following his 2014 Canadian Bowl appearance McCarty returned to his alma mater Blaine High School as the quarterback coach and passing coordinator.

He then worked as the receiver’s coach and recruiter with the SFU program in the NCAA before returning to the Rams.

“His love for the Rams organization has been evident from his level of commitment and enthusiasm,” the Rams board of directors announcement said.

“We are very excited to welcome Jordan as he takes over the Rams program and builds on our recent success,”

McCarty takes over from Cory Philpot, who led the Rams to their Canadian Bowl win in 2021.

Philpot is going to Simon Fraser University as a recruiter for the Simon Fraser Red Leafs football team, who play in NCAA Division II and are the only Canadian university affiliated with the U.S.-based National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Howie Zaron, the previous head coach, wasn’t eligible because he was suspended in 2020 after he was charged with a drug offense — even though he was later found not guilty.

In July, Zaron posted a league message to his Facebook page that said a ban against him coaching would remain in effect, for “non-compliance” with restrictions imposed after he was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“Further, the CJFL is imposing a $3,000 fine to the Langley Rams for non-compliance with the restrictions terms as outlined,” the message went on to say.

Alleged infractions included Zaron travelling to the Canadian Bowl with the Rams team “when there were numerous other flights he could have taken.”

“There was additional information about Mr. Zaron attending Langley Ram [sic] events, especially the recent Langley Rams golf tournament,” the statement went on to say.

“All of these were with the knowledge, consent and/or support of the Langley Rams and contrary to the previous agreed terms.”

Zaron’s response: “I was on a public plane with 300 people, not just the team,” and he attended the golf tournament “as a fan.”

He described the situation as “definitely frustrating.”

Zaron told the Langley Advance Times he is keeping his hand in by “helping out” with a youth league, adding he hasn’t decided if he wants to return when his suspension is up. He is only banned from coaching at CJFL.

Rams president Derek Henneberry called the extended suspension “silly,” and predicted Zaron would “annihilate” the decision, if he had the resources to mount a challenge.

AT the time, Henneberry said whoever the new coach is, they would likely be hired on a one-year contract, indicating it would have a renewal option.

