Langley Rams open season with close loss against Chilliwack

Next up, first home game on Saturday

Langley Rams opened the first week of their new season with a short trip up the Trans Canada Highway to tackle rivals Valley Huskers in the second annual Cascade Cup.

It was close, with the Huskers holding off a late charge by the Rams for their first victory of the season to win 26-18.

Huskers scored touchdowns in unconventional ways with Christopher Rolack III returning a kick-off 101 yards for a major and on the defensive side intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.

Rams scored four points in the first half but made halftime adjustments and came alive in the second half making the final close.

Quarterback Trey Jones threw a pair of touchdowns on 11 completions finding Isaiah Edward and Gill Armann Jr.

In the end the Rams offence outgained the Huskers 368-319.

This Saturday night, Aug. 5, Rams play their home opener, a “Family Day” event hosting the VI Raiders at 4 p.m. at McLeod Stadium.

Gates open at 2 p.m.

The first 100 fans get a free official Langley Rams jersey. There will also be live music, free face painting for kids, bouncy castles and games.

“This is a family themed event for our community and we want to celebrate family and the community,” Rams president Dana Matheson said.

British Columbia Football Conference 2023 schedule will see the seven BCFC teams again play a 10 game regular season schedule with two bye weeks per team.

BCFC play-offs will take place over the Oct. 21-22 weekend when the top four teams advance to the post-season.

Oct. 28 is the date set for the Cullen Cup BCFC championship game, which will take place at the home of the highest seeded remaining team.

This season, the BCFC champions will host the Canadian Bowl on Nov. 11 against either the prairie football conference or Ontario football conference champions who will battle two weeks earlier in a national semi-final.

