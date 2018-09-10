Langley Rams overshadow Sun

Jaden Sheilan’s second field goal of the game was a chip shot with 20 seconds remaining that gave the Langley Rams a 20-18 victory over the Okanagan Sun and silenced the large crowd of Sun supporters assembled at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna on Saturday night (Sept. 8).

Jacob Firlotte brought the small but loud gathering of Rams supporters to their feet with an 82-yard punt return touchdown and quarterback Duncan Little hit Jevon Cottoy with an 18 yard touchdown pass to give Langley a 17-2 lead at the break.

A conceded safety by the Rams and a pair of Sun TD’s in the second half had the home team leading 18-17 late in the game setting up Sheilan’s late heroics.

The Rams improved to 2-3 with the win and return home to McLeod Athletic Park in Langley next Saturday for a 7 p.m. game against the first place Chilliwack Huskers.

READ MORE: Rams hire winningest coach in league history

READ MORE: New-look Langley Rams set for season