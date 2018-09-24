Langley Rams run over Rebels

Maximilian Joseph ran for 226 yards and scored three touchdowns and newcomer Charles Nwoye anchored a strong defensive performance as the Langley Rams increased their winning streak to three games with a 27-3 victory over the Westshore Rebels on Saturday in Langford.

Joseph, who scored on a spectacular 93 yard run from scrimmage, also had 22 receiving yards to account for 248 of the Rams 360 yards of total offense on the day.

With Langley’s rushing game running on all cylinders the passing game had the day off, recording only 105 yards on seven completions and getting all three pivots into the game, Duncan Little completed three of his eight pass attempts, Tristan Yanciw was four for four and Shawn Lal saw his only pass attempt fall incomplete.

Jevon Cottoy led all Rams receivers with three catches for 56 yards.

Nwoye joined the Rams this week and the 6’3 245lb former UBC Thunderbird made his presence known early, sacking Rebels quarterback Ashton Mackinnon in the endzone for a two-point safety in the second quarter, Kwoye finished the game with a solo tackle, sack and a forced fumble.

The Rams ran down MacKinnon for five sacks in total, Mason Block, Colton DeJong and Skye King each with one and Partap Sandhu and JP Kalambay sharing the other.

Kyle Clarot continued his stellar play with 5 solo tackles, his third interception of the season and league leading seventh pass knock down of the year.

Isaiah Okoli had another solid outing with three tackles a fumble recovery and an interception, in total the Rams picked off MacKinnon four times with Nathan Murray and Anthony Blackwell grabbing the other two, Blackwell also recorded six solo tackles and Cameron Cross a blocked kick.

The Rams led 3-0 at the end of one, 13-0 at the break and 20-1 after three quarters of play, with his three touchdowns Joseph accounted for 18 of the Rams points, Nwoye’s safety sack was good for two and Jayden Sheilan rounded out the scoring with a field goal, single and three converts.

The win improved the Rams record to 4-3 on the season and kept them in the hunt for a home playoff game just two points back of the first place VI Raiders and one behind the second place Okanagan Sun.

The Rams now prepare for next Saturday’s home game versus the Kamloops Broncos, kickoff is 7PM at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium.

