Langley Rams run over Rebels

Maximilian Joseph ran for 226 yards and scored three touchdowns

Maximilian Joseph ran for 226 yards and scored three touchdowns and newcomer Charles Nwoye anchored a strong defensive performance as the Langley Rams increased their winning streak to three games with a 27-3 victory over the Westshore Rebels on Saturday in Langford.

Joseph, who scored on a spectacular 93 yard run from scrimmage, also had 22 receiving yards to account for 248 of the Rams 360 yards of total offense on the day.

With Langley’s rushing game running on all cylinders the passing game had the day off, recording only 105 yards on seven completions and getting all three pivots into the game, Duncan Little completed three of his eight pass attempts, Tristan Yanciw was four for four and Shawn Lal saw his only pass attempt fall incomplete.

Jevon Cottoy led all Rams receivers with three catches for 56 yards.

Nwoye joined the Rams this week and the 6’3 245lb former UBC Thunderbird made his presence known early, sacking Rebels quarterback Ashton Mackinnon in the endzone for a two-point safety in the second quarter, Kwoye finished the game with a solo tackle, sack and a forced fumble.

The Rams ran down MacKinnon for five sacks in total, Mason Block, Colton DeJong and Skye King each with one and Partap Sandhu and JP Kalambay sharing the other.

Kyle Clarot continued his stellar play with 5 solo tackles, his third interception of the season and league leading seventh pass knock down of the year.

Isaiah Okoli had another solid outing with three tackles a fumble recovery and an interception, in total the Rams picked off MacKinnon four times with Nathan Murray and Anthony Blackwell grabbing the other two, Blackwell also recorded six solo tackles and Cameron Cross a blocked kick.

The Rams led 3-0 at the end of one, 13-0 at the break and 20-1 after three quarters of play, with his three touchdowns Joseph accounted for 18 of the Rams points, Nwoye’s safety sack was good for two and Jayden Sheilan rounded out the scoring with a field goal, single and three converts.

The win improved the Rams record to 4-3 on the season and kept them in the hunt for a home playoff game just two points back of the first place VI Raiders and one behind the second place Okanagan Sun.

READ MORE: New-look Langley Rams set for season

The Rams now prepare for next Saturday’s home game versus the Kamloops Broncos, kickoff is 7PM at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Whitecaps see playoff dreams fade after 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Just Posted

Langley Rams run over Rebels

Maximilian Joseph ran for 226 yards and scored three touchdowns

New Langley mayor’s gala raises half million for hospital

A $500,000 contribution to the new emergency ward and MRI suite was announced Saturday night.

LETTER: All election candidates in Langley deserve invite to meeting

Brian Cameron is critical of a by-invitation-only all-candidates event with select hopefuls invited.

Langley seniors facilities get funds for new equipment

An inter-agency committee allocates funds for sites with publicly funded seniors spaces.

Weather didn’t deter die-hard Langley car enthusiasts

Brookswood Secondary school closed out the car show season with its second annual event.

Ottawa area residents take stock of tornado rubble as Ford tours the ruins

A tornado on Friday afternoon tore roofs off of homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in the Ottawa community of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que.

School, church and old mining site make Heritage BC’s 1st ever ‘watch list”

The list includes sites in need of protection to maintain B.C.’s culture and history

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge students send books to fire-destroyed school, teen stabbed in Surrey park and more

Yowza! Twerk, emoji and facepalm are added to Scrabble dictionary, OK?

Merriam-Webster has announced 300 new words have been added to the spelling game

LGBTQ activists, allies in Victoria counter anti-SOGI protest with rally of their own

Lower Mainland activists plan to protest SOGI on legislature lawn, Sept. 29

Three people attacked on Queensborough Bridge

Man in custody following incident occurred Sunday

Cities make power play for new fiscal order with eye to 2019 federal election

Trudeau ordered Champagne to talk with provinces and territories about ways to “address the timeliness of the flow of funds” to projects.

Trudeau arrives at United Nations, hoping to re-establish Canada on world stage

Trudeau is beginning his day at the opening of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, where he’s scheduled to deliver brief remarks later this afternoon.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter to appear on Dragon’s Den

The Victoria company will be featured on the Sept. 27 episode of the popular show highlighting Canadian businesses

Most Read