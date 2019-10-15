Langley Rams running back Pocrnic named player of the week

Player has tied a league record for for most rushing touchdowns and is poised to break more

Langley Rams running back Andrew Pocrnic was named player of the week by the BCFC in the wake of the team’s 66-0 blowout win over Chilliwack on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Pocrnic tied a league record for most rushing touchdowns at 20, a tie with the-all-time record set by Andrew Harris.

He is poised to shatter some more records on Saturday, Oct. 19 when the Rams host Kamloops Broncos.

Pocrnic currently has 126 points – the BCFC Record is 144.

He has 21 touchdowns – the BCFC Record is 24

Pocrnic has tied the BCFC Record for rushing touchdowns with 20 (Andrew Harris had 20 in 2009).

He is 112 yards shy of a new Rams rushing record. The current record is held by Gary Pontes at 1088.

Pocrnic’s accomplishment in Chilliwack was overshadowed by a ruckus involving Rams fans and Huskers players that saw police called to the field and the game ended 10 minutes early.

Huskers vice president Jean Hincks said the fans were “confrontational” and wouldn’t leave, so police were called.

BC Football Conference spokesperson Tyler McLaren said the incident was ‘sad and embarrassing.’

“Especially in front of kids and with children in close proximity,” he said. “On a day when a BCFC record was set by Langley’s Andrew Pocrnic and several Huskers were playing their last junior game at home, they should be ashamed of themselves.”

McLaren said the league will review what happened and decide if action needs to be taken, but one thing is for certain. The bench situation at Exhibition Stadium will be changing next season.

“I think it’s safe to assume that both teams moving forward will be on the far side,” McLaren said. “It’s unfortunate that one incident over a long period of time forces us to take that step, but ultimately we have to protect the people on the benches. Whether it’s a home or visiting team, sometimes we have to save them from themselves and make a decision in the best interests of safety.

“Obviously that’ll create a dynamic where the benches of two teams are in close proximity, but the alternative is players and bench staff at risk because of silliness from the stands.”



