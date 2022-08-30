Langley Rams starting to look more like Canadian Bowl Champions as they down VI Raiders

Terrel Jones, seen making a catch against the Okanagan Sun earlier in the season, caught a 46-yard touchdown pass as the Langley Rams defeated the Vancouver Island Raiders 24-13 in action at McLeod Stadium in Langley on Saturday, Aug. 27. (Rams Facebook)

Langley Rams are starting to click as defending Canadian Bowl champions, picking up their second straight win, defeating the Vancouver Island Raiders 24-13 in action Saturday, Aug. 27th at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley.

Quarterback Trey Jones completed 11 passes for 160 yards and threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Terrel Jones.

On the ground, Kairo Hassan rushed 22 times for 137 yards and Tristen Secord-Yanciw dove into the end zone from a yard out.

Over on the defensive side. the Rams forced six turnovers and Dawson Morin jumped on a fumble returning it 74 yards for a touchdown.

Both Dane Campbell and Howard Jiao each picked off a pass.

The Raiders were shutout in the first half, but scored five points in the third quarter.

Their lone touchdown was scored on the ground by quarterback Ben Chomolok.

It was the first meeting of the season between two teams who had just two wins combined so far this season.

The Rams scored their first win of the season the previous weekend on the road in Kamloops while the Raiders could only muster one point on the road against Okanagan.

Going into the Saturday game, their offences had scored the least number of points in the B.C. Junior Football League conference.

Where the Rams defence has been good, the Raiders’ have given up the most points through the first five games.

This coming long weekend Rams will host the Valley Huskers in the first Annual Cascade Cup, created to recognizes the teams’ Fraser Valley rivalry.

The Cascade Cup will take place every September long weekend and alternate home fields every year.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, play begins at 4 p.m. at McLeod Athletic Park.

FootballJunior SportsLangley