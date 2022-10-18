Langley Rams suffer semifinal loss to Sun

Cole Barron, seen during a previous Oct. 2 game, accounted for one of three touchdowns for the Langley Rams on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna. The defending Canadian Bowl champions fell to Okanagan Sun 44-20 (Rams Facebook)

Langley Rams players Gabriel Fenelon, Cole Barron, and Beckham Dickie each scored a touchdown and Rams kicker Tato Ferreyro-Araya accounted for another two points, but it wasn’t enough to get the Canadian Bowl champions past the Okanagan Sun, who dominated the Saturday, Oct. 15 game at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna to win 44-20.

Sun led every quarter, widening the gap as the game progressed.

After a very slow first quarter in which the defences dominated the Sun held a 2-1 lead…the second quarter was much different. The Sun scored three touchdowns in the second frame highlighted by a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown by Kemarr Bishop with just seconds before halftime put the game out of reach.

Quarterback Dominic Britton threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns, all of them to Colby Milleto. He caught five passes in total for 97 yards. The Sun running attack was mostly neutralized by the Rams defence but Aiden Wiberg did scamper into the endzone from a yard out.

Defensively All-Star Kelon Thomas was outstanding recording two sacks and six solo tackles and was consistently putting pressure on the Rams offence. Michael Jourdan had a game high seven tackles and JJ Heaton added another sack.

The Rams season comes to a close after a good fight but ran out of stream. Quarterback Hunter Norman threw three touchdown passes and 169 yards in total. He found Beckham Dickie, Cole Barron and Gabriel Fenelon for touchdown strikes.

On the defence Dawson Morin had a solid game with an interception, fumble recovery and five solo tackles.

The semifinal defeat means no trip to the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) final Cullen Cup for the Rams, while the Sun will play the Westshore Rebels for the Cullen Cup next weekend, Saturday, Oct. 22.

Rebels downed Huskers 34-0 on Sunday at Starlight Stadium in Langford.

It was the end of a frustrating season for the Rams, who had the worst passing attack in the B.C. Conference and a less effective running game than previous seasons.

They scored the fewest points of any playoff team; and while their defence had given up the second fewest points, they still coughed up 20 a game.

Rams (5-5) finished the regular season in fourth spot.

READ ALSO: Langley Rams maintain grip on final playoff berth

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Rams edged out of first Cascade Cup by Valley Huskers

Langley Rams